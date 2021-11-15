MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future on Monday.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington.

Leahy planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he's also expected to discuss whether he intends to seek reelection, said David Carle, Leahy's press secretary.