I found the presented “draft” findings biased by efforts by our local utilities to convince the public and our elected officials that adding hydrogen to natural gas and using it as a fuel makes sense. It does not.

As an engineer with 40 years’ experience in the equipment and processes used to produce and store various forms of energy (mostly fossil fuels), I was interested to learn what the faculty and students of the University of Massachusetts Lowell learned from their research into hydrogen applications. That’s why I went to Lowell last week to attend the event Jon Chesto details in his Nov. 10 Business article “Could hydrogen be the newest green power source for Mass.?”

Virtually all hydrogen available today is produced by steam-reforming methane. This is an energy-intensive, dirty process, with a large greenhouse gas footprint. Yes, it is less polluting if carbon capture and storage is added, but this increases the cost, and suitable storage spaces are not easily found. Green hydrogen, which is produced, with electricity from renewable sources, through electrolytic separation of hydrogen from water is expensive and requires large amounts of clean water.

Hydrogen is used in many essential processes, such as ammonia and steel production, petroleum refining, and glass purification. As more green hydrogen becomes available, it should be used to replace the dirty (“gray” and “blue”) hydrogen that is essential for these and similar processes.

The only peer-reviewed paper published to date comparing the greenhouse gas footprints of available forms of hydrogen concludes that the environmental impacts of gray and blue hydrogen are worse than burning natural gas, diesel oil, or coal. There are no good reasons for putting hydrogen into the pipes under our streets and in our homes.

There is a new application for green hydrogen that may make sense: a long-term storage medium for excess electricity from renewable resources (solar and wind). This is a subject that is worthy of research. The need to accommodate seasonal variations in renewable electricity will become increasingly important as their shares of the power we rely on increase.

Distressing to see industry’s spin being promoted

It is distressing that Massachusetts’ public university is propagating the gas industry’s spin that (highly flammable) hydrogen should play a significant role in heating buildings and in gas-burning appliances. There are potentially valuable roles for so-called green hydrogen in selected transportation applications, such as long-haul heavy trucks, and most importantly for long-term storage of renewable energy paired with fuel cells. But hydrogen cannot be substituted into parts of the methane pipeline network at significant concentrations because it embrittles the pipes’ materials.

Hydrogen is less energy dense than methane, so as the hydrogen ratio increases, the energy delivered through the pipeline decreases. Medium- and high-pressure pipes cannot be reused but would need to be replaced. Every compressor in the network also would have to be replaced, partly because the energy to compress hydrogen is substantially greater than for methane.

Moreover, it is unclear how much hydrogen in a blended mix would be tolerated by existing gas-burning appliances. In this scenario, indoor air pollution would persist. Gas utilities would be better advised to plan a role for some existing gas distribution pipelines to carry water in future district geothermal heating and cooling systems serving multiple individual buildings. This approach can help them migrate their existing assets and skills into new services and technologies as we transition away from fossil fuels.

The writer holds a doctorate in nuclear physics and is a former partner at Arthur D. Little Inc. with a long career in technology and management consulting. He is a life member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.





Notably missing in report is analysis of efficiency

I attended the conference last week at which a draft of a report, funded by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, was released on hydrogen as an energy source. As stated in the UMass Lowell report, “The Viability of Implementing Hydrogen in Massachusetts,” blending 20 percent hydrogen with methane for home heating reduces carbon emissions by only 6 percent, so it does not get us to net zero any time soon. Getting to zero emissions would require pure hydrogen in our pipelines, a safety hazard that would require massive infrastructure updates and great cost. No hydrogen-burning appliances are currently available.

What was notably missing in the report was any analysis of efficiency. A heat pump, which uses energy directly from the grid, is at least five times more efficient than hydrogen produced, piped, and combusted for home heating. Let’s use hydrogen where it makes most sense: industrial use that is hard to decarbonize, maritime shipping, aviation, and long-term energy storage.

The writer is an advocate for clean energy solutions and a volunteer for Swampscott’s Renewable Energy Committee