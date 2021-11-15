The move lands on national recycling day, and a little over one week after Congress passed an infrastructure bill that included $350 million for solid waste and recycling grants. It also comes amid continued concerns about global plastics waste.

"Our nation's recycling system is in need of critical improvements to better serve the American people," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. "Together with the historic investments in recycling from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, the strategy will help transform recycling and solid waste management across the country while creating jobs and bolstering our economy."

WASHINGTON - On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized the United States’ first “national recycling strategy,” which aims to support the agency’s goal of achieving a 50% recycling rate by the end of the decade.

The vast majority of plastics are made from fossil fuels, and some can take hundreds of years to decompose. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the world produces about 300 million tons of plastic waste annually. And a recent study found that the coronavirus pandemic led to more than 8 million tons of excess plastic waste.

The new strategy includes five main objectives - ranging from improving the collection of both recyclables and recycling data, to reducing contamination in the recycling stream. The EPA also takes a "circular economy" approach, where a product is sustainably managed throughout its entire life cycle, from production to disposal or reuse.

The new plan places a priority on environmental justice considerations as well, such as the impacts of recycling infrastructure on overburdened communities.

While specific actions are somewhat sparse, the strategy does list a number of studies that the agency says it will conduct - including a needs assessment of recycling infrastructure and an analysis of policies that could reduce the barriers to recycling. It also commits the EPA to creating a new goal for reducing the climate impacts of materials management, which is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions.

"In our efforts to combat the existential threat of climate change, recycling is an important tool to move us toward a more circular economy and truly sustainable future," Sen. Thomas Carper, D-Del., co-chair of the Senate Recycling Caucus, said in a statement to The Washington Post. "I'm glad that the Biden administration is taking steps to seize this opportunity by launching the EPA's first-ever national recycling strategy."

That said, achieving the EPA's goal of recycling 50% of municipal solid waste by 2030 will be a steep climb. According to a 2020 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, less than a quarter of waste generated in the United States is collected for recycling. And the EPA estimates that in 2018, the plastic recycling rate was only 9%.

The GAO has been recommending federal recycling reforms since at least 2006, when the EPA was aiming for a 35% recycling rate by 2008. That target wasn't met. But the issue took on more urgency in 2018 when the Chinese government limited recycling imports into the country, which had been a primary end point for much of the world's recyclables and waste - including from the United States.

The change upended the global recycling system and, in 2019, Congress mandated the EPA to develop a national recycling strategy. That year, the agency released a national recycling framework and last fall, it put out a draft of the strategy.

Some say the final version, released Monday, remains lacking in key areas.

"There needs to be a more robust commitment to waste reduction," said Judith Enck, a former EPA regional administrator and president of the Beyond Plastics advocacy organization. "The problem is that there's just too much plastic packaging hoisted on American consumers."

Carroll Muffett, the president of the Center for International Environmental Law, agreed, saying that even if the United States moves toward higher recycling rates, it won't matter if consumption isn't curbed.

"We're racing a moving target," he said. "Recycling is not really the solution to the plastics crisis. Until we have national policies that are actually addressing the expansion of single use disposable plastics that are driving that crisis, I think it's likely to continue to mask the true source of the problem."

Dating back decades, the plastics industry has indeed used the possibility of recycling to stave off regulation of its products. For instance, a 1989 account from the industry-supported Council for Solid Waste Solutions noted of its efforts in Iowa that "outright bans on polystyrene packaging were dropped with a promise of recycling by industry."

Muffett also noted that it matters what type of recycling the EPA includes in its national strategy. The agency mentions a much-debated technique called chemical recycling - or advanced recycling - which uses heat or chemicals to convert plastics into either fuel or plastic resin for reuse in manufacturing new products.

"Today's versatile advanced recycling technologies can convert post-use plastics into a range of useful outputs," reads a pamphlet on the process from the American Chemistry Council, a trade association. "These technologies also offer important environmental benefits, such as diverting valuable materials from landfill, transforming waste into an abundant source of alternative energy, and helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Critics, however, see the framing as misleading.

"Chemical recycling is being held up by the industry as a cure-all," explained Neil Tangri, policy and science director for the advocacy organization Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives. But, he said, the technology often doesn't work if the recycling stream is dirty, it can be energy intensive, and it doesn't necessarily result in high enough quality plastic resin for repurposing.

"You're calling it recycling," said Tangri, "but mostly you're turning plastic into carbon dioxide and waste."

The October 2020 draft of the national recycling strategy did not include any mention of chemical or advanced recycling. But the final version states that "chemical recycling is part of the scope of this strategy and further discussion is welcome."

"Trump didn't put it in, why would Biden," said Enck. "That is an embarrassment to the Biden administration and should be removed from the plan."

Carlton Waterhouse, deputy assistant administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management, said the inclusion of chemical recycling was the result of comments the agency received about its draft, and insisted that the national strategy isn't an endorsement the technology. "It's really a matter of not taking it off the table," he said. "We should be discussing it."

Overall, Waterhouse called Monday's announcement a "valuable first step" that will involve further stakeholder consultation and ultimately more detailed implementation plans on issues such as plastics and food waste.

It remains unclear exactly what impact the EPA's new strategy will have on the ground. Enck is among those who are skeptical of its ability to meaningfully move the needle on the world's waste problems.

“I think it’s good they did the plan,” she said. “I just wish it was a better plan.”