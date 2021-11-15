Committee members are expected to cast ballots on whether to indefinitely remove Dana from her post, amid calls for her to resign by some residents and harsh criticism of the town’s handling of the case by many others, including civil rights groups, elected officials, and the Danvers Teachers’ Association.

The immediate future of embattled Danvers School Superintendent Lisa Dana is scheduled to be decided Monday night, when the town’s school board meets to consider a proposal to place Dana on administrative leave over her handling of alleged violent racist and homophobic locker room misconduct by the high school’s 2019-20 boys’ hockey team.

Advertisement

The Globe first reported the alleged misconduct Nov. 6, more than 16 months after a member of the team told Danvers school officials and police he had been a target of the abuse. Danvers officials concealed the allegations from the public, and they fought efforts by the Globe over the course of six months to obtain information about the allegations as well as details of racist, homophobic, and antisemitic texts and images team members exchanged in a group chat.

Attorney General Maura Healey, calling the allegations “extremely troubling,” said her office has contacted Danvers police and school officials for additional information. In a Twitter post that did not specifically cite Danvers, Healey wrote, “School leaders, athletic coaches, and administrators need to respond swiftly, be transparent, and support victims.”

Danvers officials have said they withheld the information to protect the privacy of students and employees.

Dana, who has served as superintendent since 2004, received a contract extension in the past year through 2026, at a base salary of $196,000. She previously served two years as assistant superintendent, after eight years as the district’s director of math and science curriculum.

The player who reported the abuse said he did not want to press charges against his teammates but wanted adults who contributed to the culture and who were responsible for protecting the student-athletes held accountable.

Advertisement

The team’s head coach, Stephen Baldassare, is a prominent Danvers police sergeant who served for many years as the Danvers High School resource officer. He has denied knowing anything about the alleged locker room behavior or text chat. He has resigned from the coaching job.

Baldassare now supervises the town’s school resource officers. Some residents have called for him to be assigned to a post outside of the schools because of his former team’s alleged misconduct.

The alleged victim said he was held down by two teammates and repeatedly hit in the face with a plastic sex toy because he refused to shout a racial epithet in one of the all-white team’s regular locker room rituals, known as “Hard R Fridays,” the “r” referring to the final letter of the n-word.

He also said a player touched him inappropriately after the team stripped naked and turned off the lights during another locker room ritual known as “Gay Tuesdays.”

The push on the school committee to remove Dana has been led by members Robin Doherty and Alice Campbell, the top vote-getters in a four-way race in May for two open seats on the five-member committee.

Two of the board’s longtime holdovers, chairman Eric Crane and Arthur Skarmeas, have defended Dana’s handling of the episode. The third holdover member, Jeffrey Kaye, concluded a contentious public session last week by indicating that he had unresolved questions about the matter.

Advertisement

It was the school committee last August that commissioned a special investigation into the matter after residents expressed dissatisfaction with inquiries by police and school officials.

The board hired attorney Allyson Kurker, of Waltham-based Kurker Paget, to lead the special investigation, which cost the district more than $44,000. On the firm’s website, Kurker is described as an employment attorney and internal investigator.

“Her clients appreciate that her goal is to counsel them on the preventive measures they can take to avoid litigation, and to litigate tenaciously when a lawsuit cannot be avoided,” the website states.

Kurker declined a Globe interview request, referring questions to Dana or David Thomson, who at the time was chairman of the school committee.

Thomson said in an interview in April that the board was not trying to cover up the alleged locker room abuses or details of the offensive text chat. Like Dana, he said unspecified individuals had received unspecified discipline after the school department’s investigation.

“We are taking action,” Thomson said. “It’s not lip service.”

But, as the school department refused the Globe’s request for a copy of Kurker’s report, Thomson said, “At some point we need to move beyond this. I was hoping we were at that point.”

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com. Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.