Henry Baker, Newton North — The junior keeper recorded a pair of shutouts as the third-seeded Tigers (15-2-4) advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals with wins over Medford (5-0) and St. John’s Shrewsbury (1-0). Baker was especially critical in the win over the Pioneers, stopping four shots in regulation and then two more in penalty kicks.

Melvin Alves, Cardinal Spellman - A frequent member of the Players of the Week section, Alves delivered again in Saturday’s 2-1 Division 3 quarterfinal win over Dighton-Rehoboth. The senior scored twice, including the winner from 30 yards with 11 minutes left, lifting the fifth-seeded Cardinals (18-0-3) into a semifinal matchup against top-seeded Belchertown.

Jacob Crugnale and Jake McCabe, Canton — The duo combined for all five Bulldog goals this week, propelling 21st-seeded Canton (13-4-4) to the Division 2 state semifinals. Crugnale netted a hat trick in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over No. 5 Agawam while McCabe scored the second half winner in Saturday’s 1-0 quarterfinal victory over No. 20 Amherst-Pelham.

Jackson Denham, Lexington — The senior scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout win for the No. 13 Minutemen (14-2-3), who defeated fifth-ranked Leominster on Saturday night to advance to the Division 1 state semifinals.

Gavin Norton, Rockland — The senior midfielder tallied two first-half goals to send the No. 3 Bulldogs (18-1-1) into the Division 4 state semifinals in a 2-1 win over No. 6 West Bridgewater on Saturday. Norton scored the winner with less than five minutes remaining in the first half to seal the quarterfinal victory.

Ben Wasserman, Concord-Carlisle — In just his third varsity start, the sophomore keeper helped the No. 18 Patriots (11-4-5) upset second-seeded Needham in the second round, making three crucial saves in regulation before stopping the winner in penalty kicks. Wasserman followed up with a shutout in Saturday’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Ludlow.

Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.