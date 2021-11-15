Rodriguez went 13-8 with a career-worst 4.74 ERA over 157 ⅔ innings in 2021. The 28-year-old — in his first season back after missing all of 2020 with a COVID-19 infection and related myocarditis — posted a career-high strikeout rate (28.0 percent) and career-low 4.0 percent walk rate as Boston made its way to the cusp of the World Series.

A major league source confirmed reports that lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez is nearing an agreement with the Tigers on a five-year deal worth at least $77 million.

Based on those numbers and the generally weak contact against him, Rodriguez had an expected ERA, according to Baseball Savant, of 3.55 — the same mark as A.L. Cy Young finalist and fellow lefthanded free agent Robbie Ray.

Rodriguez, acquired at the 2014 trade deadline from the Orioles in exchange for Andrew Miller, went 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA in 159 appearances (153 starts) for the Red Sox. The team was interested in bringing him back, having made a multi-year contract offer to him during the season and then making a qualifying offer (one year, $18.4 million) at the conclusion of the season with the hope of either having him back in 2022 or securing a multi-year deal.

However, the market for Rodriguez took shape quickly. The Tigers, according to a major league source, saw Rodriguez as a particularly intriguing target, a young veteran who had experienced both struggles and growth at the major league level as well as the postseason. In Rodriguez, the Tigers saw a talented pitcher (the team was far more interested in his underlying numbers than his ERA) whose experiences would be an asset for a talented but young rotation that includes 24-year-olds Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize and 23-year-old Matt Manning.

Because the Red Sox issued a qualifying offer to Rodriguez, they’ll receive a compensatory draft pick if his deal with Detroit is finalized.

