But it’s the Chiefs who are laughing now. They demolished the Raiders, 41-14, Sunday night for their third win in a row. Combine that with all three AFC West rivals losing in Week 10, and suddenly the Chiefs are 6-4, leading the division by half a game, and sitting in the No. 4 playoff seed in the AFC.

OK, everyone, get those last jokes out while you can. It was fun while it lasted, poking fun at the Chiefs while they began the season 3-4 with an offense that couldn’t stop turning the ball over and a defense that was statistically the worst in the NFL.

“I knew we were going to click back into it,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I’ve been saying that for weeks. We were going to find it.”

The Chiefs’ ascension back into the AFC race leads off the Week 10 review:

▪ The big win over the Raiders was a good night for the Chiefs’ offense to let out some frustration. After averaging exactly 300 yards and just 13 points per game over the past three weeks, they exploded for 516 yards and 41 points, with Mahomes throwing for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

“Pat lasted longer than any other quarterback in the history of the game without a slump,” coach Andy Reid said. “You knew he was going to get through the ups and downs just by the way he handles himself.”

The Chiefs have been more careful with the football, as Mahomes has now gone two straight games without an interception, after throwing one in seven consecutive games. And Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is coming around. After five weeks, the Chiefs were last in the NFL in points allowed (32.6 per game). Five weeks later, they are up to 19th (24.1). The Chiefs also have five takeaways in their current three-game win streak.

The Chiefs are still only one game ahead of last-place Denver in the AFC West, and their 2-4 record in AFC games will hurt them in tiebreaking scenarios. A showdown with Dallas looms this weekend, and could throw a wrench into their plans.

But the Chiefs are trending upward, and the AFC is too wide open for them not to be considered a top threat.

▪ The Bucs’ offense looked out of sync in a surprising 29-19 loss at Washington, which Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown missed with injuries. Tom Brady threw two early interceptions to spot Washington a 13-0 lead, and the Bucs have five turnovers in their past two losses.

More surprising is how poorly the Bucs’ defense is playing. They sit at 17th in points allowed (23.6 per game) after allowing 65 in consecutive losses. And after the Bucs closed the gap to 23-19 with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter, Washington QB Taylor Heinicke led a 19-play, 80-yard drive that milked 10:26 off the clock, punctuated by a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down that sealed the win. It was the longest drive in the NFL this season based on plays and time of possession.

Sunday was a tough day for Tom Brady. John McDonnell/The Washington Post

The Bucs are 6-3 and occupy the NFC’s No. 4 seed. But they still lead the Saints by only one game, and the Bucs’ chances for the No. 1 seed look slim behind the Cardinals, Packers and Rams.

▪ Cam Newton was a great story, scoring touchdowns on his first two plays in his return to the Panthers in their big 34-10 win over the Cardinals. And though his touchdown celebration led to a 15-yard penalty, you have to love his enthusiasm and appreciation for being back in the NFL.

“I’ll put it like this: This time last week, I was eating a bowl of cereal,” Newton said.

More importantly, the win put the 5-5 Panthers squarely back in the NFC race. They are a game and a half out of first place in the NFC South, and currently occupy the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Newton is likely to start the final seven games and has a chance to be the team’s savior.

Cam Newton (left) scores on a 2-yard rush. Christian Petersen/Getty

▪ The Bills had a “get-right” day with a 45-17 beatdown of the Jets. A running game that had struggled for three straight weeks averaged 5.8 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns, while Josh Allen shook off a baffling loss to the Jaguars to throw for 366 yards and two scores on just 28 attempts.

The Bills improved to 6-3 and leapfrogged the Ravens for the AFC’s No. 2 seed. But they still sit just a half-game ahead of the Patriots in the AFC East, with showdowns coming in Weeks 13 and 16. The Bills also have a tough stretch coming up: Colts, at Saints, Patriots, at Bucs.

▪ Who doesn’t love a good tie? The 16-16 draw between the Lions and Steelers marks the fourth straight year that the NFL has had a tie.

Unfortunately for history buffs, the tie ruins the chances of the Lions becoming the first 0-17 team. But they were the first to 0-16 in 2008, and still can become the first to 0-16-1.

The game was a lost opportunity for the Steelers, but at 5-3-1, they remain ahead of the 6-4 Patriots and currently occupy the No. 5 seed. Considering they played without Ben Roethlisberger (reserve/COVID list), the Steelers can’t be too upset with the result.

▪ The Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seahawks was a dud because of two quarterbacks who came back too soon. The Seahawks coaches and medical staff lathered Russell Wilson with praise for his quick return from his finger injury, but Wilson was awful against the Packers, completing just 20 of 40 passes for 161 yards, two interceptions, and a 39.7 passer rating. If Wilson had just thrown all 40 passes directly into the ground, his rating would have been 39.6.

Green Bay's De'Vondre Campbell takes down Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter. Patrick McDermott/Getty

It was the first time the Seahawks were shut out since Week 2 of 2011, a year before Wilson arrived. The 3-6 Seahawks are still technically in the playoff race, just 1½ games out of the final spot. But they sit in 14th place in the NFC.

On the other side, Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice all week because of COVID, and it showed. The Packers led just 3-0 going into the fourth quarter and Rodgers had 292 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. But they are 8-2 and back in the NFC No. 1 seed.

1. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: Had a bye this weekend. Impressive that he is fifth in the NFL with 835 receiving yards.

2. Patriots QB Mac Jones: He’s closing the gap quickly, with four straight wins and a flawless day against the Browns.

3. Steelers RB Najee Harris: Had 133 total yards against the Lions, and ranks fourth in the NFL with 963 yards from scrimmage.

4. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: Had four catches for 60 yards in a 43-3 loss to the Cowboys.

5. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: Threw for only 162 yards in a loss to the Colts, but he doesn’t have much to work with.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore: Played just 13 of 55 snaps, didn’t record a stat, and suffered a dislocated finger in the 34-10 win over the Cardinals.

▪ Falcons WR Cordarrelle Patterson: Had just 39 total yards after leaving early with an ankle sprain, and may not be available Thursday night against the Patriots.

▪ Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: Missed his fifth out of six games with back and rib injuries suffered in Week 3. Poor guy.

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Still struggling to find the running game post-Derrick Henry, but the Titans beat a good Saints team to improve to 8-2. The Titans are the clear favorites for the No. 1 seed, with a 1½-game lead and an easy schedule.

▪ Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Huge upset of the Ravens to get the Dolphins to 3-6 with two straight wins. Now they have a road game at the Jets and home games against the Panthers and Giants before the bye. It’s not crazy to think the Fins could get to 6-6.

Stats of the Week

▪ Another weekend of blowouts, with four games decided by at least 25 points, and the Panthers beating the Cardinals by 24. It was the most blowouts in one weekend since Week 17 of 2018.

▪ The Ravens rushed for fewer than 100 yards (94) for just the second time in Lamar Jackson’s 46 regular-season starts. The other time was also this year, in Week 5 against the Colts.

▪ Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is the fourth player in history with 100 total yards and a rushing TD in seven straight games, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (2006), Larry Johnson (2006), and Lydell Mitchell (1975-76).

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had 116 yards on 21 carries. Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

▪ Lions QB Jared Goff is 0-15-1 in games not coached by Sean McVay.

▪ Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 11-0 in road division games in his career. Only Joe Montana (20) and Peyton Manning (12) had longer win streaks.

▪ The Cowboys’ 33-point halftime lead was their largest since 1971.

▪ Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first quarter for just the third time in his career (2009 playoffs vs. Ravens and 2012 at Jaguars).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.