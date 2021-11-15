“Two very evenly-matched teams who are very familiar with one another,” Silver Lake coach Scott Williams said. “It’s going to be a great battle. It just reinforces how good the Patriot League is.”

Top-seeded Plymouth North (15-5) and No. 4 Silver Lake (13-4-4) collide in Tuesday’s Division 2 semifinals at 6 p.m. at Whitman-Hanson. The Patriot League rivals tied for second place in the Keenan Division behind Hingham, the top seed in Division 1.

Neither Silver Lake nor Plymouth North has advanced to a girls’ soccer state semifinal before. Under the new playoff format, the Patriot League combatants will face one another for a third time this season in the most important game in each program’s history.

Plymouth North won the first meeting on Oct. 6, as senior Kathryn Tocci buried a first-half penalty kick to lift the Eagles to a 1-0 win.. The Lakers got revenge Oct. 25, winning 2-1 after junior Shea Kelleher converted a successful second-half penalty kick, her second goal of the match.

“This is the perfect example of why [the new playoff format] is a good thing,” Plymouth North coach Eric Foley said. “We would have all knocked each other out in the previous format. Having three of the four remaining teams in Division 2 is good for the Patriot League and for the South Shore.”

Senior EMass second-team selection Kylee Carafoli has notched 11 shutouts this year, anchoring an Eagles defense that hasn’t surrendered a goal in five straight contests. Six different scorers have led the Eagles to a dominant 14-0 goal differential in three tournament games. Senior UMass Lowell commit Meg Banzi, an all-state and first team EMass selection, anchors the midfield with 19 goals and 7 assists. Senior Central Connecticut State commit and second team EMass selection Carly Schofield leads the Eagles with 27 goals.

Kelleher paces the Lakers in points with 20 goals and 5 assists. With 58 career points, the EMass second-team selection remains on pace to break the program’s career scoring record. Senior University of Rhode Island commit McKenna Sylvester has a team-high 12 assists along with 10 goals. Senior Florida Gulf Coast commit Lauren Dwyer, a two-time EMass All-Star, has contributed 8 goals and 6 assists. Dwyer can be utilized anywhere on the field, as she was a three-year starter at outside back before seeing the majority of minutes at forward and midfield this season. The backline of Anna Billings (junior), Alli Powderly (sophomore), and seniors Kendra Donahue and Devon Knupp, along with senior goaltender Emma Hudson, have only allowed three goals in a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Both Division 3 semifinal matchups will kick off at 7 p.m., when top-seeded Norwell (18-1-2) takes on No. 5 Belchertown (16-0-5) at Doyle Field in Leominster, and No. 2 Foxborough (16-1-4) faces No. 3 Dedham (15-0-6) at Xaverian in Westwood. Foxborough will be without Division 3 Player of the Year and All-American Kailee McCabe, who is sidelined because of a knee injury suffered in the Warriors’ second-round win against Newburyport.

In Division 4, both semifinals are Tuesday in Woburn, as top-seeded Cohasset (15-2-2) battles No. 4 Millbury (14-4-3) at 5 p.m. and No. 2 Hamilton-Wenham (16-1-2) clashes with No. 6 West Bridgewater (19-2) at 7 p.m.

In the lone Division 5 semifinal Tuesday, top-seeded Monson (21-0) looks to remain unbeaten against No. 4 Sutton (16-4-1) at 5 p.m. in Assabet in Marlborough.

▪ At Doyle Field in Leominster, third-seeded Norwell (19-0-2) faces 10th-seeded Medway (13-7-1) with a spot in the Division 3 boys’ soccer final on the line. The Clippers completed a fourth consecutive undefeated regular season, but are still looking to break through with a state title after a runner-up finish in 2017 and back-to-back exits in the South semifinals in 2018 and 2019.

They’ll have their hands full with Tri-Valley League foe Medway, the 2019 state finalist. The Mustangs have averaged 3 goals per game in the state tournament behind prolific scorer Marco Perugini. The winner will face Belchertown or Cardinal Spellman in Saturday’s state final.

▪ The first night of the state field hockey semifinals include five stellar matchups. In Division 1, longtime power Walpole (20-0-0) seeks its first state title since 2016, but will need to get past this year’s Dual County League upstart Concord-Carlisle (19-1-1) in their 5 p.m. semifinal at Burlington High School. The No. 2 Porkers are paced by Caroline Whelen, who scored twice in Saturday’s quarterfinal win over Wachusett. Defense has ruled the No. 3 Patriots’ success in the postseason, but they also are getting fantastic output from Grace Waldeck, who had a three goals in their Round of 16 victory over Chelmsford.

Andover (19-0-1) takes on a deep Franklin squad in the second Division 1 semifinal at 7 p.m. The No. 1 Golden Warriors have great midfield work, but suffered injuries in their Saturday win against Shrewsbury that may limit some of their dynamic play. The No. 4 Panthers (20-1-0) have been on fire in the postseason thanks to the Hockomock League’s leading scorer, Kaitlyn Carney.

The Division 2 slate has just one game Tuesday, a matchup between No. 2 Falmouth (15-1-4) and No. 3 Westwood (16-1-2). Nevaeha Melton has been on a roll for the Clippers, with five postseason tallies. The Wolverines’ have defensive tenacity, and won their spot in the semi with a overtime victory over Danvers.

The game of the day might very well be in Norwell, when a battle of first-year coaches occurs in the 5 p.m. Division 4 state semifinal. Kathryn Andreoli has turned No. 1 Monomoy (15-3-2) into an offensive juggernaut, while Nikki Pignone has No. 4 Ipswich (17-1) playing its best defensive game. The team Ipswich defeated for the Cape Ann League title, No. 2 Manchester Essex (16-4-1), faces No. 3 Uxbridge (18-0-2), in the other semifinal, slated for 7 p.m. at Watertown High.

▪ On the volleyball courts, 10 teams will continue their quest Tuesday night, headlined by No. 2 King Philip battling No. 3 Hopkinton in a Division 2 semifinal at Milford High. KP has just one loss, a five-set thriller on the final day of the season at D1 top seed Franklin. The Warriors are led by a trio of junior hitters — Ahunna James, Emily Sawyer, and Sami Shore. The Hillers are 23-0 in coach Margie Grabmeier’s last season at the helm, having lost only four sets all season.

Division 2′s other semifinal pits No. 1 Westborough vs. No. 5 Melrose at Watertown High. The top-seeded Rangers lost only three sets this year, including one in the previous round against No. 8 Dartmouth. On the other side, the Red Raiders, powered by dynamic outside hitter Elena Soukous, battled a tough schedule en route to the Middlesex League crown. They outlasted No. 4 Billerica in five sets on the road in the quarterfinals.

In Division 1, No. 2 Haverhill faces No. 6 Newton North at Billerica. The Tigers, led by first-year coach Nile Fox, put No. 3 North Andover to the sword in the quarterfinals, winning on the road in straight sets. The Hillies played one of the toughest conference schedules in the Merrimack Valley, finishing as co-champions. They come in off a five-set victory over No. 10 Lincoln-Sudbury.

Tuesday’s lone Division 3 semifinal features No. 1 Tewksbury and Old Rochester at Bridgewater-Raynham. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs are in the midst of a 21-2 season, which features strong late-season wins over D3 No. 2 Dennis-Yarmouth and D2 No. 8 Dartmouth. The Redmen are another talented Merrimack Valley Conference team that faced quite a few tests throughout the season but enter the semifinals with a 18-4 record. They have won 14 of their last 15 games.

The final semifinal Tuesday pits Division 5 No. 14 Mt. Greylock against No. 2 Frontier at Chicopee Comprehensive. The lower-seeded Mounties took down No. 3 Blackstone-Millville in the round of 16, 3-1, and then beat No. 22 Turners Falls in five sets to cap off a wild section of the D5 bracket. The next target on their schedule is the 2019 D3 state champion Red Hawks, who won their three tournament games in nine total sets after a 16-4 regular season.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta, Matt Doherty, and Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.