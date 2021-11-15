ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s final mock draft had the Patriots moving up to No. 7 to take Lance, while NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah predicted they would move up to No. 11, also to grab Lance, a dual-threat option out of North Dakota State.

Trevor Lawrence was expected to go No. 1 to Jacksonville and Zach Wilson No. 2 to the Jets, but projections for Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones varied.

FOXBOROUGH — When the Patriots owned the 15th pick in this year’s draft, the prevailing notion was that they would need to trade up to select their quarterback of the future.

Advertisement

But it turns out the Patriots got the player they wanted without spending any additional draft capital or personnel. Jones fell right into their laps at No. 15.

“We don’t usually go into the draft with a lot of expectations,” coach Bill Belichick said at the time. “Obviously, I missed a lot of those mock drafts, so I’m not really that familiar with where everyone was going.”

After Jones impressed during training camp with his accuracy and command, Belichick made the decision to name the rookie his starting quarterback.

Now, 10 games into the season, Belichick’s shrewd assessment has only aged for the better. Jones put forth the best outing of his career Sunday against the Browns, completing 19 of 23 attempts for three touchdowns and 198 yards.

The highlights were aplenty. On a third and 9 in the second quarter, Jones threw a perfectly placed pass to Jakobi Meyers for a 26-yard gain. Two plays later, he challenged a tight window to hit Kendrick Bourne, who leapt up and secured the 23-yard touchdown grab between two defenders. Jones finished with a 158.3 passer rating on throws of at least 10 yards.

Advertisement

The performance likely prompted coaches and executives of quarterback-needy franchises to wonder, if they haven’t already, “What if?”

For Belichick, though, Jones is just one of (at least) three successful picks made in this year’s draft. The Patriots also came away with defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the second round and running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth.

The 22-year-old Barmore has emerged as a menace to opposing offensive linemen, wreaking havoc and pressuring the quarterback. According to Pro Football Focus, Barmore ranks eighth in the league in total pressures (31), ninth in pressure percentage (11.6), and 11th in pass-rush win percentage (14.9). He’s also tied for second on the team in quarterback hits (5).

On Sunday, Barmore played 76 percent of New England’s defensive snaps, setting a season high for playing time.

He repeatedly made Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield uncomfortable. He had his hands in Mayfield’s face multiple times, and forced an off-target throw that was nearly picked off by cornerback J.C. Jackson.

“Christian’s a strong player,” Belichick said Monday morning. “He’s also got good length, so a combination of those two things can create some power and leverage against the offensive linemen.

“Cleveland’s got a pretty big group. Their guards are pretty long. Two of them are 6 foot 5 — some of the longer guys in the league. But Barmore is a powerful player.”

Stevenson, meanwhile, has taken off after a slow start. When training camp began, according to running backs coach Ivan Fears, the 23-year-old Stevenson couldn’t even finish the team’s conditioning test. Then, after losing a fumble in Week 1, he seemed destined for the shelf.

Advertisement

But James White’s season-ending hip injury forced the Patriots to dig into their depth, paving the way for Stevenson to get another chance. He now has played three straight games, rushing for 188 yards with an average of 4.95 yards per carry.

Against Cleveland, Stevenson stepped up as the team’s lead back because starter Damien Harris was sidelined with a concussion. He earned the bulk of the carries, scored two touchdowns, and rushed for over 100 yards for the first time in his NFL career. He also caught four passes on a team-high five targets for 14 yards.

The roster lists Stevenson as 246 pounds, but he clarified Monday afternoon that he weighs closer to 228. Still, his size and strength make him difficult to bring down. According to Pro Football Focus, Stevenson forced eight missed tackles on 25 touches Sunday.

“What I’m thinking when I have the ball is that I can never let the first person tackle me,” Stevenson said. “Just get as many positive yards as possible, nothing negative.”

While Jones, Barmore, and Stevenson have played an important role in New England’s four-game winning streak, the other five players of this year’s draft class have yet to see the field.

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins (third round, 96th overall) is on the 53-man roster but has been inactive every week. Linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth, 177th) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (sixth, 188th) both started training camp on the non-football injury list. Offensive lineman William Sherman (sixth, 197th) and wide receiver Tre Nixon (seventh, 242nd) are on the practice squad.

Advertisement

The Patriots have had their fair share of misses over the past five drafts, such as whiffing on kicker Justin Rohrwasser (fifth, 159th) in 2020 and cornerback Duke Dawson (second, 56th) in 2018. Drafting wide receiver N’Keal Harry (first, 32nd) in 2019 has also drawn criticism, given the other receivers who were still on the board — Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, and Terry McLaurin — and Harry’s underwhelming production.

But Jones, Barmore, and Stevenson? Belichick and new director of player personnel Dave Ziegler seem to have found three building blocks for the future.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.