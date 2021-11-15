Harry’s primary role was as a blocker. He stayed physical at the line of scrimmage against several Browns, including defensive end Myles Garrett , and paved the way for multiple rushes by Rhamondre Stevenson (20 carries, 100 yards).

Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry played a season-high 35 snaps Sunday, but the majority of his contributions didn’t appear on the stat sheet.

N'Keal Harry was used as an extra blocker Sunday against the Browns

On Stevenson’s 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Harry matched up against Garrett and helped keep the 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound Pro Bowler away from the action.

“I thought [N’Keal] did a good job for us,” coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning. “I thought he blocked competitively.”

Fellow wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who added 43 yards on the ground (on three carries), also praised Harry for helping create an edge on jet sweeps and reverses.

“It comes down to the O-line and N’Keal Harry, man,” Bourne said after the game. “Shout out to him. He made a lot of tremendous blocks.”

Harry, now in his third season, has just six catches on eight targets for 103 yards this season, but likely will stay on the field via his newfound role. He had one reception for 26 yards Sunday.

Snap counts

▪ In his first game action since the season opener, right tackle Trent Brown played 46 snaps, 69 percent of the offense’s total.

Versatile offensive lineman Michael Onwenu was the odd man out, as the team elected to keep Ted Karras in at left guard. Onwenu finished with a season-low 26 snaps, 39 percent of the offense’s total. He lined up both at right tackle to relieve Brown and as a tackle-eligible tight end.

Asked about the decisions on the offensive line, Belichick didn’t provide much insight.

“We have a lot of good players there and it was good to get Trent back,” Belichick said. “We’ll see how things go going forward. It was good to have Trent back out there.”

▪ Center David Andrews remains an iron man. He is the lone Patriot to log 100 percent of the offense’s snaps this season.

Injury report (sort of)

The Patriots did not practice Monday but released a hypothetical injury report that projected participation levels.

Running back Damien Harris and kick returner Gunner Olszewski would not have practiced, as both remain in concussion protocol after suffering head injuries in Week 9. Linebacker Josh Uche also would not have practiced because of an ankle injury.

The following 12 players would have been limited: punter Jake Bailey (right knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (hip), Brown (calf), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), Harry (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Mills (forearm), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin).

Bolden and Brown are new additions to the injury report. Brown was not listed last week because he had not been activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Mills was limited last week with a thigh injury, but appears to have a new ailment in his forearm. On Cleveland’s opening drive Sunday, Mills made a tackle on a 10-yard run by D’Ernest Johnson. But he came up favoring his left arm and immediately left the field to visit the blue medical tent. He did not play for the remainder of the series, but returned on Cleveland’s next drive and ended up playing 68 percent of the defense’s snaps.

Chances are …

After Week 10, the Patriots have a 74 percent chance of advancing to the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. They also have a 26 percent chance of winning their division, with two games against Buffalo still to go . . . If you believe in signs, NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth has one for Patriots fans. Collinsworth tweeted Monday morning: “I have called 4 Super Bowls. This one will be my 5th. The Patriots have been in every one. Just saying…”

