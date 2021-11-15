The New York Yankees hired former Mets manager Luis Rojas as their third base coach on Monday, a month after he lost his job with the crosstown rivals. Rojas, 40, the son of former big league player and manager Felipe Alou , managed the Mets for the past two seasons. The team declined its 2022 option for him on Oct. 4, a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85. Rojas will take the spot of Phil Nevin , who had been the Yankees’ third base coach since the 2018 season. Nevin was let go last month, shortly after he waved home Aaron Judge in a key spot in the AL wild-card game at Boston during which Judge was easily thrown out, and the Red Sox went on to win . . . The Chicago Cubs hired former Pittsburgh Pirates lefthanded reliever Daniel Moskos as their assistant pitching coach. The 35-year-old Moskos will assist pitching coach Tommy Hottovy on the staff of manager David Ross . He spent the past two seasons coaching in the New York Yankees’ farm system after working for Driveline Baseball, a training center near Seattle . . . The New York Mets have reportedly offered their vacant general managers position to former Angels GM Billy Eppler , according to The Athletic.

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena was voted American League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America while Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India won the National League honor. Arozarena, 26, of Havana, Cuba, became the first MLB player to hit a home run and steal home plate in the same playoff game, accomplishing the feat in the ALDS against the Red Sox. He hit .274 with a .356 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage with 20 home runs, 69 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Arozarena garnered 22 first-place votes and finished ahead of Astros righthanded pitcher Luis Garcia and Rays teammate Wander Franco. India, 24, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of the University of Florida, was the Reds’ first garnered 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, beating out Miami lefthanded pitcher Trevor Rogers , who got one first-place vote, and St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson .

Basketball

Timberwolves fined $250k for violating league rules

The NBA fined the Timberwolves $250,000 for organizing offseason practice outside the Minnesota area. The gathering, which included workouts and a reported team dinner ahead of training camp, took place this summer in Miami at the home of minority owner Alex Rodriguez, the three-time American League MVP and current MLB broadcaster for ESPN and Fox. In a news release, the NBA said its rules “prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market.”

Colleges

Miami, AD Blake James part ways

Miami and athletic director Blake James are parting ways, a person with knowledge of the decision, two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost on Saturday at Florida State, 31-28. While some aspects of James’ exit were still being finalized, it certainly indicates that Miami is considering more changes in athletics, such as the future of football coach Manny Diaz., who is 19-15 in three seasons with the Hurricanes, including 5-5 this season . . . Florida International football coach Butch Davis will not return in 2022, informing his staff of the school’s decision, and criticizing the administration for “sabotaging the program.” Davis, who is 24-30 at FIU and 1-9 this season, said the school used old uniforms and equipment, refused to offer multiyear contracts to assistants and would not allow coaches to go out recruiting the past two years because of financial reasons as well as COVID-19 concerns. Last month the school posted an online job opening for its head football coaching position with the American Football Coaches Association and last week announced longtime athletic director Pete Garcia will step down after 15 years. It’s unclear if Davis, whose contract expires Dec. 15, will coach FIU’s final two games against North Texas and Southern Miss.

Gonzaga tops AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas men’s basketball teams held the top three spots in The Associated Press’ first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4. The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.

Soccer

Harry Kane powers England to Cup berth

Harry Kane helped power England into the World Cup with four goals in an embarrassingly one-sided, 10-0, win over San Marino that secured England first place in Group I of European qualifying. England’s captain scored all four goals in the first half, with two coming on penalties, to move his international tally to 48, tying him with Gary Lineker and only five off Wayne Rooney’s all-time record for the country. Kane finished 2021 with 16 goals for England, a national record for a calendar year. Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka also scored, along with an own-goal, as England showed no mercy against the world’s lowest-ranked team . . . John Souttar scored in his first international game for three years to give Scotland a 2-0 win over Denmark in World Cup qualifying and secure a home draw in the playoffs. Denmark had already won Group F but Scotland spoiled the European Championship semifinalist’s perfect record as they aimed to win 10 games out of 10 . . . Italy will have to go through the playoffs once again in its bid to reach the World Cup. By drawing 0-0 at Northern Ireland, the reigning European champions had to settle for finishing as the runner-up in its qualifying group behind Switzerland, which beat Bulgaria 4-0. The Italians also failed to secure automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup and wound up losing to Sweden in a two-leg playoff in one of the darkest moments in the Azzurri’s soccer history.

Tennis

Iga Swiatek bests Paula Badosa at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek departed the WTA Finals with a win after spoiling Paula Badosa’s 24th birthday 7-5, 6-4. Swiatek, the youngest player at 20 in the eight-woman field, couldn’t advance from her group after losing her first two singles matches, but got to finish her two-title season with a smile, ending Badosa’s eight-match winning streak. Badosa had already qualified first in their group and will face Spanish compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza in the semifinals.

