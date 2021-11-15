Jayson Tatum had 23 points on 7-of-20 shooting for Boston and Al Horford added 17 points and 9 rebounds to lead Boston. The Celtics surrendered a 19-point second-half lead in their loss here Saturday, but this finish was more palatable.

So as Cleveland clawed back from an eight-point deficit in the final minutes Monday night, there was certainly reason for concern on Boston’s bench. But this time, the Celtics steadied themselves before it was too late, getting two late baskets from Dennis Schröder to hold on for a 98-92 win and avoid a two-game sweep here.

CLEVELAND — The Celtics have had tense finishes more often than not this season, and the results have generally not been in their favor.

The Celtics led 80-72 midway through the fourth quarter, but have given little reason to believe such a lead would not be threatened. The Cavaliers pushed back behind the scorching shooting of Ricky Rubio and Cedi Osman. They connected on 3-pointers on three consecutive trips, including one in which Boston’s defense offered no resistance after an offensive rebound. Then a Darius Garland layup pulled Cleveland within 87-85 with 3:37 left.

With Boston leading 88-87, Denzel Valentine hit a 3-pointer from the right corner, but he stepped out of bounds just before the attempt, a key break for Boston during a stretch that has had few of them.

With Boston leading 90-89, Schröder attacked for a layup to stretch the lead to three. And after a Dean Wade miss, Schröder pulled up for a 12-footer that made it 94-89 with 43.1 seconds left.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown remained out with a strained hamstring. The Cavaliers were without starters Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, and Collin Sexton, as well as Kevin Love.

Observations from the game:

▪ Enes Kanter provided a lift for the Celtics in the second half. Kanter posted on his social media accounts Sunday hinting that he believes his views in support of freedom in Tibet have played a role in his lack of playing time. Ime Udoka disputed that notion before the game, then turned to Kanter in a key spot. The center had played just 10 minutes all season entering Monday, but had 5 points and 2 rebounds in the first four minutes of the fourth, as Boston opened up its lead.

▪ Schröder said last week he is still working on his alley-oop timing with Robert Williams. In overtime of the Bucks game he even passed up an opportunity for a good one because he wasn’t confident enough in their connection yet.

In the opening minutes Monday he lobbed one to Williams, but the center was unable to convert, as the ball caromed high into the air. Williams has been excellent recently but was mostly a non-factor in the first half, when he was held scoreless and without a blocked shot. He was ruled out for the second half because of knee soreness.

▪ Aaron Nesmith started the second half in place of Williams. He showed good hustle during his first-half stint and was rewarded. But he had trouble keeping up with crafty Cavs guard Ricky Rubio, who mixed in a few tough jumpers with some strong drives to the hoop to keep Boston off-balance.

▪ Tatum has been in a scoring rut for much of this season, so it was probably a welcome sight for Boston when he had a wide-open catch-and-shoot 3 from the left arc to start the game. But the shot was long, and Tatum’s first half was quiet. He had a chance to find a rhythm when he broke free for consecutive fast-break dunks, but his only other field goal of the first half was a layup, and he missed all four of his jump-shots.

He kept attacking in the third quarter, however, driving to the hoop for a three-point play before spinning on the left baseline and throwing in a two-handed dunk. When he finally drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner, after being 1 for 12 in Cleveland, he looked toward the ceiling as if to say, ‘Finally.’

▪ This Boston team figured to be a bit offensively challenged following the departures of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, and Brown’s absence certainly makes things more difficult. But it wasn’t supposed to be this bad. Boston scored just 37 points in the first half Monday, matching its total from the second half Saturday.

▪ Grant Williams snapped out of a 2-for-19 3-point shooting slump when he connected on all three of his attempts in Saturday’s loss, and he carried that momentum from that performance into Monday’s game, when he hit three more first-half 3-pointers. He appears most comfortable taking shorter corner 3s. He hit both of his attempts from that area in the first half but was 1 for 4 after the break.

▪ Former Celtics two-way contract player Tacko Fall had two brief stints in the first half for the Cavaliers. He grabbed a pair of rebounds, and it seems he is as big of a crowd favorite here as he was in Boston. While he was in the game, one chant of “Let’s go, Tacko” broke out.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.