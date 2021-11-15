Danvers (15-3-3) advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals, Foxborough (15-1-4) plays Dedham in a Division 3 semifinal Tuesday night in Westwood, and Hingham (20-0-1), the top seed in Division 1, takes on Newton South in a semifinal Wednesday night in Weymouth. They were the respective, D1, D2, and D3 Players of the Year, along with Hamilton-Wenham’s Jane Maguire (D4), and St. John Paul II’s Alexandra Palmer (D5).

Three stalwarts who have propelled their teams to a collective record of 50-4-7 record on the soccer field, seniors Arianna Bezanson (Danvers) and Kailee McCabe (Foxborough), along with junior Sophie Reale (Hingham), have earned All-America honors from the Eastern Massachusetts Girls’ Soccer Coaches Association.

Bezanson has committed to Colgate, McCabe to Holy Cross, and Reale verbally to UCLA, where she will join her older sister, Lilly, a freshman defender for the Bruins.

The All-New England / All-State selections: Maya Mathis (Jr., Acton Boxborough), Abbey Finn (Sr., Dedham), Rory Clare (Sr., Wellesley), Ella Slayton (Sr., North Andover), Claudia Keith (Sr., Bishop Fenwick), Giulianna Gianino (Sr., Norwell), Ava Murphy (Jr., Winchester), Camryn O’Connor (Sr., Oliver Ames), Nia Hislop (Sr., Concord-Carlisle), Olivia Borgen (Sr., Whitman-Hanson), Kyra Hacker (Sr., Natick), Anne Pearl (Sr., Bishop Feehan).

On the boys’ side, nine players have earned All-New England honors from the EMSCA: Kwame Adu-Gymafi (St. John’s Shrewsbury), Jonathan Bono (North Andover), Nicholas Braganca (Beverly), Owen Burke (Holliston), Noah Goldstein (Needham), Angelot Jerome (Randolph), Cam McKnight (Acton-Boxborough), Will Schiffer (Nauset), Mathias Taylor (Oliver Ames).

▪ A tip of the cap to Hingham AD Jim Quatromoni, who has been named the 2021-22 Athletic Director of the Year by the Massachusetts Secondary Schools Athletic Directors Association (MSSADA).

In his fifth year on Union Street after an 11-year run at Hull, Quatromoni oversees a highly-successful and respected program in the Patriot League. Hingham has captured three straight Holmes Awards from the Globe for recording the highest varsity regular-season winning percentage for a calendar year for EMass. schools in Division 2. Quatromoni is a member of the MIAA’s board of directors and also served on the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force. Quatromoni was nominated from District 9 by Whitman-Hanson AD Bob Rodgers.

▪ The Boston City League girls’ and boys’ soccer All-Star games will be held Thursday and Friday, respectively, at Madison Park’s Lower Field, with a 3:15 start for both games. Players are asked to arrive by 2:45.

Best of 60 games

The Best of 60 Senior All-Star field hockey games, sponsored by the state coaches’ association, are scheduled for Sunday at Westborough High, with the South and Central stars squaring off at 11 a.m., followed by North vs. West at 1 p.m.

▪ NORTH: Zoe Onken (Acton-Boxborough), Marissa Politano (Acton-Boxborough), Abby Miller (Andover), Grace Morey (Bishop Fenwick), Sarah Latham (Chelmsford), Tori Postler (Concord-Carlisle), Grace Brinkley (Danvers), Linde Ruitenberg (Ipswich), Jacqui Carbone (Lynnfield), Ava Tello (Masconomet), Jane O’Neil (Marblehead), Summer Gordon (North Andover), Lana Mickelson (Pentucket), Madakat Rzepka (Reading), Maddy Dengler (Winchester), Brooke Moloney-Koloneberb (Winchester).

▪ SOUTH: Reagan Hicks (Barnstable), Amelia Veara (Dennis-Yarmouth), Kendall Jones (Franklin), Kate O’Rourke (Franklin), Kenzie Wilson (Hingham), Kyle Wilson (Hingham), Peyton Hastings (Holliston), Sydney O’Shea (King Philip), Georgia Costello (Oliver Ames), Paige Hawkins (Sandwich), Lauren Rothwell (Somerset-Berkley), Jessica Tosone (Walpole), Lauren Whelan (Walpole), Lauren Wong (Walpole), Kendall Blomquist (Westwood)

▪ CENTRAL: Maggie Dowd (Doherty), Elle Murray (Doherty), Devyn Goyette (Gardner), Katelyn Fairhurst (Grafton), Lela Boermeester (Nashoba), Allie Jones (Nashoba), Sydney Sims (Notre Dame Academy), Michelle Tremblay (Quabbin), Kate Hitchcock (Shrewsbury), Kiera Hurley (Shrewsbury), Emma Farrell (Sutton), Tessa Medeiros (Sutton), Grace Boisvert (Uxbridge), Chloe Kaeller (Uxbridge), Lily Johnson (Wachusett).

WEST: Kenzie Roy (Agawam), Mia Wood (Agawam), Elyssa Wrona (Belchertown), Emily DeMaio (Frontier), Maeve Huit (Frontier), Mya Cooke (Greenfield), Madyson Kuchieski (Greenfield), Tess Rancourt (Greenfield), Grace Plumer (Hampshire), Ella Henry (Minnechaug), Saenger Breen (Northampton), Bailey McCoy (Smith Academy), Makena Valentine (Smith Academy), Grace Brockbank (Southwick), Devan Fox (Southwick).

Officially honored

In advance of its annual banquet Thursday night, the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Interscholastic Football Officials (EMAIFO) announced the followed awards:

▪ Ross Jatkola, Barnstable (Coach of the Year); has increased student participation while instilling a high level of sportsmanship.

▪ Jeff Granatino, Superintendent of Schools, Marshfield (Thomas F. Cunningham, Jr. Award); as president of the MIAA, he advocated that football be continued in the 2020-21 school year, moving the season to spring to ensure that seniors had the opportunity to cap their playing careers.

▪ Coaches Dan Buron, Bridgewater-Raynham and Ed Catabia, Blue Hills (Leanues Award); named in memory of Bill Leanues, a 47-year high school football official. Buron retired as football coach and athletic director at B-R, his alma mater, with a 207-92-2 record and Super Bowl wins in 1998 and 2000. Still the AD at Blue Hills, Catabia was on the Warriors’ football staff from 1978 to 2021, serving as head coach for 13 seasons, with a Super Bowl title in 2011.

▪ Individuals interested in officiating football should contact the EMAIFO at secretary@emaifo.net.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.