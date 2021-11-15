Rivera did not reveal whether Young tore the ACL in his right knee and did not specify what the surgery is for. Washington said Sunday that Young left the game with a knee injury, and Rivera said it was possibly an ACL tear.

Washington coach Ron Rivera confirmed the prognosis for Young on Monday in the wake of the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year going down during the first half of an upset of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Chase Young will not play the rest of this season after injuring his right leg and is scheduled to undergo surgery.

Young got hurt while trying to get past left tackle Donovan Smith to pressure Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He ended up on the grass, wincing and writhing around on the ground for a bit, all the while keeping his right leg straight.

After Young was checked by team trainers, a cart was driven out onto the field. But Young declined to get on and be driven off, instead motioning for teammate Brandon Scherff to give him a hand to help stand up.

Young then headed toward the locker room, draping his arms on the shoulders of two people for support while he limped off. He gave teammates a speech of encouragement at halftime and returned to the sideline on crutches later.

Newton might start Sunday

Cam Newton proved he can provide the Panthers with a jolt off the bench playing in certain goal-line and short-yard packages.

Can Newton be as productive as an every-down quarterback when the Panthers return home Sunday to face the Washington Football Team? Newton is 7-16 in his last 23 starts, including eight straight losses as Carolina’s starter.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule hasn’t y named a starting quarterback, but said Monday Newton will get the majority of reps this week in practice.

“If he’s ready to start, great. If he’s not quite ready to do everything then P.J. Walker is available,” Rhule said Monday.

But Rhule made it clear after Carolina’s lopsided 34-10 win Sunday over the Cardinals, saying “We brought Cam here to play, there’s no doubt about that.”

Steelers safety Fitzpatrick on COVID list

The Steelers placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, where he joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Teams are not required to release information whether players are vaccinated. If Fitzpatrick is, he would be required to be free of symptoms and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he is not vaccinated, the playmaking defensive back could be sidelined for at least 10 days.

Roethlisberger sat out Sunday’s 16-16 tie with winless Detroit and his return for next week’s game at the Chargers is uncertain.

The Steelers also saw their star linebacker, T.J. Watt, get injured against Detroit. His status is uncertain. Watt hurt his hip and hamstring.

Chiefs have turned it around

The Chiefs were downright awful on defense. Patrick Mahomes was supposedly broken. Injuries had mounted. The rest of the league had caught up to them. Their window for competing for championships had already closed.

Well, look at them now.

Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, and the host Chiefs piled up 516 yards, during a 41-14 romp over the Raiders Sunday night that should serve notice to the rest of the NFL: The two-time defending AFC champs aren’t going away without putting up a fight.

“I think the whole team got that swag back,” Mahomes said, “and we got on a roll. We have to keep that thing rolling.”

That’s because for all their problems the first eight weeks of the season, the Chiefs (6-4) have suddenly won three straight and four of five to take over first place in their division. And after they face the resurgent Cowboys Sunday, they have the benefit of a late-season bye to catch their breath and prepare for what they hope is a strong finish.



