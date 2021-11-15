The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, told reporters Monday afternoon that officials are still finalizing the scope and details of the sanctions, but countries have agreed to allow penalties to target airlines, travel agents, and others who have transported migrants from the Middle East to Belarus. The commission has said it requires legislation to enable it to sanction entities, including airlines, “involved in human trafficking.’’

The union has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of funneling Middle Eastern migrants to the bloc’s eastern borders and using them as political pawns. Last week, as EU leaders denounced Belarus’s actions, Lukashenko threatened to cut off a natural gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Europe through Belarus.

BRUSSELS — The European Union agreed to impose new sanctions Monday against Belarus that could extend to the country’s airlines and further hamper its economy — the latest escalation in a fight between European leaders and the authoritarian government in Minsk.

“We know that people are being weaponized,’’ Borrell said. “It is illegal and inhumane.’’

Advertisement

Meanwhile, dangerous conditions persisted along the border Monday. Videos posted by the Polish government showed Belarusian border guards marching scores of migrants from a makeshift camp at the border to the official crossing point in Poland, which is closed, according to the Polish Defense Ministry.

The crisis on Belarus’s borders with Europe began in June, when Lukashenko announced that Belarus would stop policing its borders in retaliation for tough sanctions announced by the EU on June 2, the fourth package since October 2020.

Borrell said EU officials met with leaders of Middle Eastern countries in recent days and that they have mostly stopped the flow of migrants into Belarus. Many of the migrants are from Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told local media that the country “will carry out a first flight Thursday for those who wish to return’' from Belarus “voluntarily.’’

Advertisement

Regular air links between Baghdad and Minsk have been suspended since August. Turkey banned citizens of Syria, Iraq, and Yemen from flying from its airports to Belarus, while private Syrian carrier Cham Wings Airlines halted flights to Minsk on Saturday.

Belarusian state airline Belavia said Monday that it will no longer accept citizens from Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria who are traveling from Dubai, cutting the last major air route from the Middle East to Minsk.

“From the point of view of the inflow, things are becoming under control,’’ Borrell said early Monday. “But we have to provide humanitarian assistance to these people and prevent any type of hybrid attack again.’’

As Belarus has become increasingly isolated from the West, it has become more dependent on Russia, its most crucial ally. Lukashenko is unlikely to deliver on his threat to shut off the gas line to Europe without securing President Vladimir Putin’s approval first.

In an interview with state television Saturday, Putin said Moscow has “absolutely nothing to do with” the border crisis and that he does not support Belarus cutting off the gas supply to Europe.

“There is nothing good about it, and I will certainly talk to him about this issue, unless he just said it in the heat of the moment,’’ Putin said. “It would do more damage to Europe’s energy sector and would not contribute to the development of our relations with Belarus as a transit country.’’

Advertisement

But Borrell said he doubted Putin’s denial of any involvement in the crisis unfolding along the Belarus border, arguing Monday that Lukashenko must have Russia’s backing if he is using such aggressive tactics.

‘’Frankly, I do not believe Lukashenko would be doing what he would be doing without the strong support of Russia,’’ Borrell said.

Rights groups have warned that conditions at border camps where migrants have gathered are expected to become especially treacherous as the weather gets colder this week.

Lukashenko said Monday that Belarus is ready to assist migrants who wish to return to their native countries, according to state media.

“But these people, I must say, are very stubborn,’’ he said. “No one wants to return. And it is clear: They have nowhere to return. They do not have housing there; they understand that there is nothing there to feed their children. Moreover, some fear for their lives if they return.’’

Borrell added: ‘’I want you to understand that there is very active work in that direction, to persuade people to please come back home. But nobody wants to come back.’’

The videos posted by the Polish Defense Ministry showed men, women, and children trudging down a muddy path as a pair of armed men in uniform looked on. Another view from a helicopter showed a large crowd gathered at the border crossing, which is currently closed. The Defense Ministry said Monday that Belarusian border guards were marching the migrants to the official Polish crossing point at Kuznica.

Advertisement

“The migrant march took place under the control of the Belarusian services,’’ the ministry tweeted. According to Polish police, roughly 3,500 migrants are on the border. Border police released video of them setting up tents and starting campfires at the crossing point.

Migrants who have reached Poland say that Belarusian border guards regularly moved people along the fence in an attempt to pressure Poland.

“When they wanted to bother the Polish guards, they would gather us,’’ said one Syrian, who declined to be named for fear it would harm future asylum claims. ‘’Sometimes they would gather us in groups to make demonstrations.’’