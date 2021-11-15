The rule was a major source of tension among top Trump health officials. Then-Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar argued that the FDA was taking too long to clear new tests and overruled top agency officials who opposed the rule. Critics worried that the limited FDA oversight would allow poorly performing tests on store shelves.

The move means federal regulators can once again conduct pre-market reviews of so-called lab-developed tests in a move the FDA heralded as necessary to ensure at-home COVID tests are “accurate and reliable.”

Federal officials on Monday reversed a Trump-era rule that blocked the Food and Drug Administration from reviewing certain diagnostic tests before they came onto the market.

“By withdrawing the policy, HHS is helping to ensure that COVID-19 tests work as intended,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Monday.

The FDA said it would focus on reviewing at-home diagnostic tests, antibody tests, and other tests that may expand COVID testing capacity or accessibility.

Washington Post





Long-term study of COVID effects on children enrolls first participant

A major long-term study of COVID-19′s effects on children has enrolled its first participant at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center in Bethesda, the agency announced Monday.

Researchers plan to track as many as 1,000 children and young adults who have tested positive for the coronavirus, evaluating the disease’s impact on their physical and mental health over three years. The work is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is aimed at determining how the virus impacts a child’s overall health and quality of life years after infection.

The National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center is recruiting participants between 3 and 21 years old, while D.C.’s Children’s National Hospital is seeking participants ranging from newborn to 21 years old. The research will include tracking their long-term immune responses to the disease and screening for genetic factors that could impact how a child responds to infection.

Although children were initially thought to be less susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19, the news release said, some have suffered serious effects. About 6 million pediatric cases have been reported in the United States.

Washington Post





NYC officials urge providers to allow boosters for 18+

New York City is advising health care providers to allow everyone over 18 to get a coronavirus booster shot.

City officials announced the guidance Monday, saying they hope to prevent a jump in infections as temperatures drop, the holidays approach, and more people gather indoors. Hospitalizations remain low, but cases have climbed in recent days, New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said during a news conference.

“We have anticipated that this might occur as the weather gets cooler and people spend more time indoors,” he said. “But compared to this time last year, we have many more tools to fight COVID-19 and work to keep a winter wave at bay.”

The announcement followed similar moves by a handful of states. California, Colorado, and New Mexico recently began allowing all adults to receive booster shots, CBS News reported. In a Sunday appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis expressed frustration Sunday with what he called the “convoluted messaging out of the CDC and the FDA” on boosters.

The agencies have authorized booster shots only for senior citizens and other adults at high risk.

In New York City, about 630,000 people have gotten a booster shot, Chokshi said. He said health care providers should “not turn a patient away if they request a booster” and are over 18.

“In my own conversation with patients and family members, I know that booster doses can provide one more layer of reassurance, allowing us to breathe a bit easier either for ourselves or our loved ones, particularly as we gather and travel around the holidays,” Chokshi said. “So let’s use every means at our disposal to make this a safe and healthy winter season.”

Washington Post





Chicago begins at-home vaccinations

Anyone 5 and older living in the city of Chicago can be vaccinated against the coronavirus in their home starting Monday under a new municipal initiative named “Protect Chicago At Home.”

Chicago residents can now book weekday appointments for up to 10 people to be vaccinated in one household with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on age and eligibility.

Children between 5 and 11 years old can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, and eligible individuals can request a booster dose.

The initiative is part of a major push to increase the city’s vaccination rate, get newly eligible young children vaccinated, and refresh the immunity of older or more vulnerable individuals with boosters. On Nov. 12, the city celebrated Vaccine Awareness Day; Chicago Public Schools were closed for the day as parents were encouraged to get their child vaccinated at one of dozens of special sites, and municipal employees were given two hours of paid leave to get themselves or their families vaccinated.

Washington Post





UK extends booster campaign to younger people

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Monday of a “blizzard” of new coronavirus infections coming into the UK from continental Europe, as his government extended the vaccine booster program to younger people in an effort to keep a lid on the pandemic during the winter months.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, the independent body of scientists that makes vaccine recommendations to the British government, said people aged 40 to 49 will also be eligible for a vaccine booster shot six months after their initial shot. Up until now, people aged 50 and over, as well as those deemed to be vulnerable in younger age groups, had been eligible for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine boosters.

The committee said that second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds 12 weeks after their first.

It said the broadening of the booster campaign and the offer of a second jab to older teens will “help extend our protection into 2022.’’

Johnson urged people to get their booster to get the extra level of protection amid growing concerns of the virus outlook in Europe following fresh lockdowns in Austria and the Netherlands.

Associated Press





Austrian lockdown for unvaccinated in effect

BERLIN — Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic” step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven’t recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the coronavirus under control.

The move, which took effect at midnight, prohibits people 12 years old and older who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated.

The lockdown is initially being imposed until Nov. 24 in the Alpine country of 8.9 million. It doesn’t apply to children under 12 because they cannot yet officially get vaccinated — though the capital, Vienna, on Monday opened up vaccinations for children under 12 as part of a pilot project and reported high demand.

Officials have said that police patrols will be stepped up and unvaccinated people can be fined up to 1,450 euros ($1,660) if they violate the lockdown.

Associated Press