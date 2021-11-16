Last fall, mid-lockdown, a lot of Netflix subscribers watched “Emily in Paris.” The 10-episode rom-com, which returns for a second season on Dec. 22, was a ratings success, Netflix’s most popular comedy of 2020, according to the streaming service. People were talking, writing, and meme-ing about it for weeks.

“Emily in Paris” was corny and fluffy, the can-do Emily (played by Lily Collins) was annoying, Emily’s fashions (by “Sex and the City” stylist Patricia Field) were over-the-top, the fish-out-of-water story was predictable, the French characters were snooty stereotypes, the script was lousy with bad puns…

The show, from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, was a hate-watch hit, it seemed, and if you liked it unironically, you might have kept that to yourself. Theories emerged to explain the show’s popularity, the most common being that viewers were in need of escape at that moment in the pandemic and the election. We were swept away from grim realities by the show’s gorgeous French setting, with its cozy cafes and airy apartments, at a time when we couldn’t travel; we were soothed by the story’s simplicity and adorableness. Let’s see if the show continues to draw a year later. Netflix has timed the release of the second season with the holidays, to take advantage of the appetite for vacation binges and cheery options. I’m thinking it will be as watched, or hate-watched, as season one.

