In a statement, Romney Center co-director Dr. Howard L. Weiner called the trial “a remarkable feat,” rooted in 20 years of research.

The Brigham’s Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases will enroll 16 participants aged 60 to 85 who have an early, symptomatic version of the disease, according to an announcement by the hospital Tuesday. Each participant will receive two doses of the vaccine one week apart.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital is in the early stages of testing a new nasal vaccine to fight Alzheimer’s disease, a neurological disorder that impacts the memory and mental function of more than 6 million Americans .

“If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, this could represent a nontoxic treatment for people with Alzheimer’s, and it could also be given early to help prevent Alzheimer’s in people at risk,” he added.

The vaccine harnesses the power of the immune system to eliminate beta amyloid plaques — one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s. But experts disagree on whether beta amyloid plaques are associated with the cognitive decline that Alzheimer’s patients experience.

The experimental vaccine uses Protollin, an immune modulator, to activate white blood cells found in lymph nodes on the sides and back of the neck. Those then travel to the brain and trigger clearance of the plaque, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

The Phase 1 trial will determine whether the vaccine is safe and allow researchers to measure the effect of nasal Protollin on participants’ immune response.

It’s a different approach from Aduhelm, the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug from Cambridge-based Biogen. A monoclonal antibody made from the immune cells of older people, the drug has drawn harsh critique from the medical community in recent months.

Mass General Brigham, the health care provider that includes Brigham and Women’s, opted against offering monthly infusions of Aduhelm in September.

