Because lately the Boston tech scene has been hit by a wave of departures at the top. On Monday, John Van Siclen, the longtime boss at Waltham software services firm Dynatrace, announced he is retiring at year end. The 65-year-old said it was “time for me to move on to the next phase in my life.”

One of the first stories I worked on after joining the Globe was an exploration of the record number of people quitting their jobs . To better understand the “Great Resignation,” my colleague Anissa Gardizy and I interviewed people from a variety of industries and all walks of life, from 20-somethings to 55-year-olds. In hindsight, there was one place we didn’t look: the C-suite.

That followed last week’s news that Stephen Kaufer, the even longer-serving CEO and co-founder of Tripadvisor in Needham, is stepping down. Kaufer, 59, didn’t offer much in the way of explanation, saying “now is the best time to announce my plans.”

Both companies have had their ups and downs. Dynatrace was sold to Compuware in 2011, which was then bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in 2014, which spun off Dynatrace as a public company in 2019. Tripadvisor, meanwhile, was bought by IAC in 2004, cast off with Expedia a year later, and then spun off on its own in 2011.

But both companies are now doing better as the world emerges from the COVID pandemic. Dynatrace’s cloud-monitoring software is more in demand than ever, revenue is growing over 30 percent annually, and the stock is up 63 percent this year. Tripadvisor is still awaiting a fuller return of travel — revenue doubled last quarter from 2020 but was still only two-thirds the level of 2019 — and its stock is up just 9 percent.

Over the summer, preceding both of those executive moves, HubSpot’s CEO and cofounder Brian Halligan announced he would shift from chief executive to chairman of the board. Halligan, 54, who had spent months recovering from a serious snowmobile accident, also didn’t offer much in the way of explanation beyond “now is the right time.”

HubSpot seems to have found its place during the pandemic, as nearly every business in the world needed to improve their online marketing efforts. Revenue is rising over 40 percent a quarter, and the stock more than doubled in 2020 and has doubled again so far this year.

Halligan’s replacement is Yamini Rangan, an experienced tech exec who worked at Dropbox, Workday, and SAP, among others. Dynatrace nabbed Rick McConnell, who spent the past decade in leadership roles at Akamai, most recently leading its fast-growing security unit. Tripadvisor is still looking for a replacement for Kaufer.

The two incoming CEOs may embody another big trend of 2021: remote working for the C-suite. Both Rangan and McConnell are based in California and will remain in the Golden State even as they lead Boston companies. Perhaps Tripadvisor will select someone closer to home.









Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.