Mass. board to vote on allocating money to diverse investment firms

The board of Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management is scheduled to vote Dec. 2 on a plan to allocate up to $1 billion to diverse investment firms with limited track records over the next two years. PRIM, which oversees $96 billion in pension assets for state employees, teachers, and municipal workers, said Tuesday that the move is part of its effort to implement a new law that calls for at least 20 percent diversity among its vendors. The pension fund manager has already invested $2 billion with diverse money managers with established track records. “This is real and tangible progress that will reduce barriers and expand opportunities for diverse investment managers,” state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who is the chair of the PRIM board, said of the latest allocation proposal. PRIME defines so-called emerging diverse firms as those with less than $2 billion in assets under management and a performance record of less than three years. — LARRY EDELMAN

PHILANTHROPY

Shipley gives $8 million to BU for digital center

Fund manager and philanthropist Richard Shipley has donated $8 million to Boston University to create the Shipley Center for Digital Learning & Innovation. The center, set to open early next year, would be part of BU’s Office of Digital Learning & Innovation. It would, among other things, serve as a resource for faculty members looking for help in creating digital content for their courses by providing design support, digital media production, and consulting services. The Shipley Center’s inaugural director will be Romy Ruukel, who currently runs digital initiatives for the digital learning and innovation office; she joined BU in 2013 and has played a crucial role in helping BU offer online MBA degrees. Shipley, a graduate of BU’s Questrom School of Business and a trustee emeritus, founded Shiprock Capital LLC, a local private equity firm. — JON CHESTO

HOUSING

Rents for single-family homes hit a record high in September

US single-family home rental prices increased 10.2 percent in September, according to data compiled by CoreLogic Inc., reaching a new record after a summer of accelerating pace. Vacancy rates near 25-year lows are driving rent growth across the market, with higher-priced homes seeing the biggest gains, according to CoreLogic, which tracks changes nationally. Miami saw the biggest increase among metropolitan areas, at 25.7 percent, followed by Phoenix and Las Vegas, with gains of 19.8 percent and 15.9 percent respectively. Chicago and metros in the Northeast had the slowest growth. Chicago came in at 2.8 percent, while rents in Boston and Philadelphia rose 4 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Netflix to release data on what people are watching

Netflix is going to start telling the world how many people watch its shows — at least the most-popular ones — giving investors more data on what subscribers are watching. The streaming service will release lists of its most-popular TV shows and movies globally each week. They’ll be ranked by the amount of hours people spend watching them, as opposed to the number of viewers, Netflix said Tuesday. The company will also release country-specific lists without the hours. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Ocean freight rates may not come down for two years

Ocean freight rates, which have pummeled retailers and manufacturers throughout 2021, may take more than two years to return to normal levels if past market cycles are any guide. That’s the conclusion of an analysis from Sea-Intelligence, a Copenhagen-based maritime data and advisory company. Container shipping rates have declined in recent weeks from record peaks reached in September and October. Still, a Freightos index of transpacific rates where demand is the strongest are almost 300 percent higher than a year ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DATA CENTERS

Microsoft activates three ‘green’ centers in Sweden

Microsoft has turned on a series of data centers at three sites in Sweden that run entirely on green energy through a partnership with state-owned utility Vattenfall. The Swedish computer halls, covering a total area of nearly 900 acres, are the latest in the company’s expansion to meet the huge appetite from businesses for secure cloud services. Microsoft is currently expanding its tally of 250 centers by 50 a year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MANUFACTURING

Factory production rose more than expected in October

Production at US factories rose in October by more than forecast, bouncing back from the effects of Hurricane Ida and suggesting manufacturers are having a better time addressing materials shortages. The 1.2 percent increase in manufacturing production followed a 0.7 percent decline in September, Federal Reserve data showed Tuesday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, advanced 1.6 percent in October. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Trade court reverses Trump’s solar panel decision

A US trade court has reinstated a tariff exemption on some imported solar panels, a decision that benefits domestic clean-energy developers. Former President Donald Trump last year eliminated a loophole that exempted double-sided solar panels from import duties, but that “constituted an action outside the president’s delegated authority,” US Court of International Trade Judge Gary Katzmann said in a ruling Tuesday. As a result of the court’s ruling, all of the companies that paid tariffs under the Trump era proclamation will receive refunds, according to the industry trade group Solar Energy Industries Association. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Google to invest in Australia

Google announced on Tuesday that it would invest $740 million in Australia over the next five years, promising to build a research hub, increase its cloud computing capacity, and team up with government scientists to address challenges like expanding the use of green energy. The investment — 1 billion Australian dollars — is the technology giant’s biggest commitment in the country since it opened its Sydney office in 2002, and it follows a bruising battle this year over legislation that eventually required the biggest US technology companies to pay for news appearing on their platforms. —NEW YORK TIMES

AVIATION

Boeing sells 737 Max jets to Indian airline

Boeing notched its first major win at the Dubai Airshow after an Indian startup airline said it would order 72 of the US plane maker’s 737 Max jets. Akasa Air, a Mumbai-based carrier, will begin taking delivery of the Max 8 and Max 8-200 planes starting mid-2022, according to a statement Tuesday. The deal would be valued at $9 billion at sticker prices, although discounts are common. With the order, Boeing can finally make a dent in the Indian narrowbody market dominated by Airbus. — BLOOMBERG NEWS