Retail sales jumped in October for the third straight month, the government said Tuesday, as Walmart and Home Depot both reported strong results for their latest quarters. The reports bolster the view that consumers are absorbing higher prices and splurging on a range of goods, from electronics to home improvement projects.

But that is not keeping them from spending.

Rising prices were partly responsible for the 1.7 percent gain in spending, which was bigger than economists had expected. But even when adjusted for inflation, consumer spending is higher than it was before the start of the pandemic, government data shows.

The results highlight the resilience of the US economy after a year and a half of disruptions and the success of the government’s economic response in insulating many families from the damage of the pandemic. Helping consumers ride out the rise in prices, for now at least, are rising wages and savings balances that grew during the pandemic — in part because of government stimulus programs that put cash directly in people’s bank accounts.

But the high rate of spending, particularly on goods rather than services, is also contributing to the economy’s problems, exacerbating supply-chain bottlenecks and shipping delays. That, in turn, is pushing up prices: Inflation in October hit its highest annual rate in more than three decades.

The sizable jump in October’s spending also likely reflected an early start to the holiday shopping season, analysts said, a shift driven by consumers’ concerns that supply chain shortages would mean gifts would not arrive in time for the holidays.

That push “trumped the shock” of higher prices, said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global.

“This October reading was the grand opening of shopping for the holidays in December,” she said. “I’m sure some folks started looking earlier because of worries that they won’t be able to find the item they’re looking for once everybody gets out to shop.”

The gains were led by rises in spending on electronics, building materials, and e-commerce, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. September sales were also revised higher to show a 0.8 percent jump that month.

The increase in sales was broad in October, the data showed. Spending at gas stations rose about 4 percent, while auto sales climbed 1.8 percent. Sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores also saw an increase of 1.5 percent.

The report follows other data that shows signs of life in the US economy. The Labor Department reported this month that hiring in October jumped after a summer lull, which could also help bolster sales.

But spending, which is a key driver of economic activity in the United States, remains threatened by shortages and rising prices. Consumer prices jumped 6.2 percent in October from a year earlier, its fastest pace in three decades, the Consumer Price Index showed, and the cost of food, gasoline, and other essential household goods has risen even faster.

Manufacturing giants including Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, and Danone have raised the prices for products including food and cosmetics this year, blaming the rising costs on supply chain constraints.

Big retailers, such as Walmart and Home Depot, began chartering their own ships to circumnavigate shipping congestion. Walmart reported that supply chain issues and labor costs were adding to expenses but that they were being offset by sales growth. Walmart reported in its quarterly earnings report Tuesday that its revenue climbed 4.3 percent during the three months ending with October, while Home Depot reported that sales rose 9.8 percent to $36.8 billion in its third quarter compared with the same period last year.

That jump in prices has been taking its toll on consumers’ expectations for the future. A recent survey by the University of Michigan, which measures consumer expectations and optimism regarding the economy, showed sentiment had fallen to its lowest level in a decade.

Even the early start of holiday shopping is a risk to future sales, said Michelle Meyer, head of US economics at Bank of America.

“If the holiday shopping season is earlier and showing strength in the beginning, there could be concerns that by the end of the season there could be a tapering of demand, especially as prices continue to increase,” Meyer said.