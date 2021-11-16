Brothers and chefs Chad and Derek Sarno founded the Pa. company Good Catch to draw awareness to the fishing industry’s environmental impact on marine life. They’ve introduced a line of plant-based frozen foods that mirror the taste and texture of popular seafood dishes. The base is a blend created from legumes. There are several, and one of the tastiest options is the fish-less New England Style Crab Cakes. With red bell peppers, green onions, parsley, and spices, the little cakes unexpectedly taste as if they’re made with lump crabmeat. The interior pulls apart; the outside is toasty. You cook them in a skillet without thawing (8 cakes for about $6.59). Other choices in the line are breaded fish-free fillets and sticks — both have a crispy outside with a flaky interior that resembles whitefish. These too can go into skillet and also the toaster oven or air fryer. You might surprise someone if you used a patty for a fish fillet sandwich (two fillets for about $6.59; 10 sticks for about $6). Good Catch also offers packets of fish-less tuna made with the same legume blend. The look-alike tuna has the texture of chunk albacore and a pleasant fishy taste and comes in three varieties: Naked In Water, Oil & Herbs, and Mediterranean ($3.3 ounces each for about $4). Stir in mayo and use them as you would normal tuna or for a tuna melt. If you’re curious about alt-fish, these are excellent finds. Various selections are available at selected Whole Foods Market, Stop & Shop, Roche Bros., and Wegmans locations, or buy at goodcatchfoods.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND