For one night only, the Guerillas of Boston present “FRACTURED” at the Museum of Science, a collection of two exhibition performances composed by Iranian women that focus on fractured experiences.

“Distorted Attitudes III/ Scattered,” written and composed by Anahita Abassi, is performed by baritone Brian Church and percussionist Mike Williams. “Distorted Attitudes III/ Scattered” examines a struggle between one’s body and the psyche when coping with schizophrenia.

The world premiere of “SALT: A woman at the edge” is composed by Bahar Royai with libretto, or text, by Deniz Khateri. “SALT” follows an elderly woman as she makes soup and reflects on her abusive marriage. The work is performed by soprano and artistic director Aliana de la Guardia, with electronic sound design. Both pieces are directed by Khateri.