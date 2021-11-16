Serves 6

Lemon meringue pie is more laborious than pumpkin pie, but you can make all the elements ahead, and the finished pie is a vision. There are three components -- the pastry crust, a filling, and billowy meringue topping -- that are made separately and assembled and finished together. For this recipe, save some time and effort by using lemon curd from the jam section of the supermarket instead of making a lemon filling. The crust can be made up to a week ahead and for maximum convenience, lay the pie dough in your chosen dish (one that goes from freezer to oven without cracking), crimp the edges, and freeze the whole thing. When you're ready to bake it, fill it with pie weights and transfer it directly to the oven; it may take a few more minutes to bake if it is frozen solid. You can also blind bake the crust the day before you intend to serve the pie. On Thanksgiving Day, fill the baked shell with curd early in the day, and beat the egg whites and sugar over a double boiler (this cooks the whites and creates a stable meringue with much more volume). Spoon them onto the pie and use the back of a spoon to swirl the meringue into peaks. Set the pie on a rimmed baking sheet and slide under the broiler for just moments. Or break out the propane torch for a bit of fun. Cool the pie and refrigerate to chill it before serving. You'll need several hours for the curd to set, which is why it's best to do it before the rest of the cooking begins. If the curd isn't cold yet, the pie wedge will be a bit loose and messy. A perfect metaphor for the holiday season.

PASTRY

1 cup flour Pinch of salt ¼ teaspoon baking powder 2 teaspoons sugar 5 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 2 tablespoons ice water mixed with 3/4 teaspoon cider vinegar or white wine vinegar Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a 9-inch pie plate.

2. In a food processor, combine the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Pulse until blended. Add butter and pulse again until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the ice water mixture. Pulse a few times until the mixture forms large clumps. It should not come together to form a ball.

3. Turn the clumps out on a lightly floured counter. Knead just until the dough comes together. Shape into a flat disk. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

4. On a lightly floured counter, roll the dough to a 12-inch round. Lift it onto the rolling pin and ease it into the pie plate. Fold the dough around the rim under itself to make a hem. Press the rim so it is 1/4-inch high. Crimp the edge decoratively. With a fork, lightly poke holes in the base of the shell to prevent it from bubbling up during baking. Freeze the shell for 30 minutes.

5. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

6. Line the pastry with a piece of parchment paper or foil that is 2-inches larger than the dish. Fill it with dried beans or pie weights. Press them into the corners and sides of the pie plate.

7. Bake the shell for 20 minutes. Remove the shell from the oven and carefully lift out the weights. Return the shell to the oven and bake 10 to 15 minutes more, or until the crust is lightly golden and baked through.

FILLING AND MERINGUE

5 egg whites ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar ½ cup sugar 3 jars (10 ounces each) prepared lemon curd

1. Set a pot of water on the burner and bring to a boil. You need a pot that is deep enough so the bottom of the electric mixer bowl (don't put it in right now) does not touch the water and flames are not coming up the sides of the pot.

2. In an electric mixer, whisk the egg whites, cream of tartar, and sugar until blended. Set the bowl on the water and beat with a whisk until the egg whites feel warm to the touch. Lift the bowl off the water and wipe the bottom dry. Return the bowl to the mixer stand and beat on medium-high speed until the whites form stiff peaks and the meringue has cooled to room temperature.

3. Turn on the broiler. Position the oven rack in the middle of the oven so it's at least 10 inches from the element. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

4. Fill the baked pie shell with lemon curd, smoothing the top evenly. Spoon the meringue onto the curd, spreading it from edge to edge (if the meringue attaches to the crust, that will help prevent weeping or shrinking). With the back of a spoon, swirl the meringue to make peaks.

5. Set the pie on the baking sheet and broil the pie for 1 to 3 minutes, rotating it often and watching it closely, or until the meringue has browned at the tips.

6. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for 1 hour. Refrigerate for several hours. This pie is best served the day it is made.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick