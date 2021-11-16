Serves 6

For nicely charred Brussels sprouts that still have some bite, sear them in batches in a hot skillet, then finish them in a winning combination of Asian fish sauce, maple syrup, and lime juice. Toss in a knob of butter, and the sweet, tart, and salty liquids will coat the vegetables in a delicious glaze. For a little crunch, top them with a shower of chopped roasted peanuts.

2 pounds Brussels sprouts 4 tablespoons olive oil 3 tablespoons Asian fish sauce 3 tablespoons maple syrup 3 tablespoons lime juice 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces Salt and pepper, to taste ⅓ cup roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

1. Trim the ends off the Brussels sprouts and halve them lengthwise through the stem ends.

2. In a large cast iron or other heavy-base skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add half the Brussels sprouts, cut sides down, in one layer. Turn the heat up to medium-high and cook the sprouts, undisturbed, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the cut sides are golden brown.

3. Toss the sprouts for another 1 to 2 minutes, but not longer. They will cook more later. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and remaining Brussels sprouts.

4. When the second batch of sprouts is golden brown, return the first batch to the skillet. Add the fish sauce and maple syrup and cook, stirring often, for about 2 minutes, or until the sprouts are coated and the liquids have thickened slightly.

5. Add the lime juice and butter to the pan. Continue cooking, stirring often, for 1 minute more. The sprouts should be tender with just a little crunch in the center. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper, if you like. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with peanuts.

Claudia Catalano