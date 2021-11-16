Serves 6

Sweet potatoes tikka masala is a variation on the popular paneer tikka masala, or the version made with chicken, both from the Indian subcontinent. In the traditional dish, paneer, the fresh Indian cheese, or chunks of chicken, are marinated in spices and grilled or oven roasted until slightly crisp on the outside and soft inside. For Thanksgiving, use sweet potatoes cut into short or long wedges for a subtly spiced side that goes with everything on the holiday table.

1 cup plain, low-fat yogurt ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon ground coriander 1 teaspoon garam masala ¼ teaspoon ground chile powder 1 teaspoon ginger paste or grated fresh ginger 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste 2 large sweet potatoes (2 pounds total), cut into wedges Olive oil (for sprinkling) Juice of 1/2 lime

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Beat in the cumin, coriander, garam masala, chile powder, ginger, garlic, sugar, and salt until thoroughly blended.

3. Add half the sweet potatoes and use a spoon to fold them into the yogurt mixture until they are evenly coated with marinade. Spread the sweet potatoes on the baking sheet in an even layer, flat sides down. Repeat with the remaining potatoes and marinade. Sprinkle all the potatoes generously with olive oil.

4. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, turning the potatoes halfway through cooking, or until they are starting to brown and are tender when pierced with a skewer.

5. Sprinkle with lime.

Sena Desai Gopal