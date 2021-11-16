Serves 6

Punch up traditional cranberry relish with sweet and spicy tastes -- here, pineapple and lots of black pepper. Start by cooking diced, fresh pineapple with water, vinegar, and sugar; this allows the pineapple to break down and begin to candy. For the pineapple, use a quarter of a whole pineapple or buy cut-up fruit and at home dice it smaller. Add fresh cranberries to the simmering pot and cook until they burst and form a thick jelly. Season with ample black pepper and a touch of vanilla and ginger. Warming, sweet, with just the right amount of spices, this relish shakes up the classic sauce. It's possible that even cranberry haters will find something to love about this exciting addition to the Thanksgiving table.

1 cup water 1½ cups sugar ¼ cup white wine vinegar ¼ large pineapple, peeled and cored, flesh cut into 1/2-inch pieces (1 cup) 3 cups fresh whole cranberries 1 teaspoon ground black pepper Pinch of salt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Pinch of ground ginger

1. In a heavy-based flameproof casserole, combine the water, sugar, vinegar, and pineapple. Stir well. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes.

2. Add the cranberries, and cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes, or until all the cranberries burst and the liquid forms a thick jelly.

3. Stir in the black pepper, salt, vanilla, and ginger. Taste for seasoning and add more black pepper if you want the mixture to be spicier. Transfer to a container and leave to cool. Refrigerate for at least several hours or for up to 5 days.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick