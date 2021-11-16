Makes 6 individual calzones

Many Thanksgiving tables have guests looking for a meatless main, and mushrooms can star as a rich and substantial vegetarian option. Use them as a filling for calzones, easy to do with pizza dough from the supermarket or your favorite pizzeria (most will sell you their prepared dough). For this recipe, which makes six large individual calzones, you need 2 1/2 pounds of prepared dough. Take it out of the fridge two hours before you want to start, and use plenty of flour when you roll it out. Arrange goat cheese and mozzarella on the bottom layer and top with sauteed cremini mushrooms seasoned with fresh thyme, so the cheese won't leak out of the top slits in the oven. Be generous with salt and pepper, and experiment with other herbs in the filling.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the bowl) 2½ pounds prepared pizza dough 2 tablespoons cornmeal 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 pounds cremini mushrooms (baby Bella), stems trimmed, caps thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, coarsely chopped Flour (for sprinkling) 12 ounces fresh soft goat cheese 8 ounces grated mozzarella 1 eggs, lightly beaten (for the glaze)

1. Lightly oil a large bowl. Place the pizza dough in it and cover lightly with a kitchen towel. Let rise for two hours.

2. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Sprinkle 2 rimmed baking sheets with cornmeal.

3. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the mushrooms with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 12 minutes, or until the mushrooms release their liquid and the liquid evaporates. Remove from the heat and add the thyme.

4. Divide the dough into 6 equal portions. Sprinkle the counter generously with flour. Roll out 1 piece of dough into a round about 8 inches in diameter (1/4 inch thick). Flour your hands and the rolling pin as needed to prevent sticking. On 1/2 of the round, place 2 ounces of goat cheese and 1/6 of the mozzarella, leaving a 1/2-inch rim around the edge. Top with 1/6 of the mushroom mixture. Fold the empty side of the dough over the filling, making sure the edges meet. Gently roll up the edges all around (like a rolled hem, only it will show) and press tightly to seal them.

5. Place the calzone on a baking sheet. Brush with the beaten egg. Cut 3 slits on the top of the dough to let steam escape. Repeat rolling and shaping calzones with the remaining dough, cheese, and mushrooms to make 6 total. Set 3 on each baking sheet.

6. Bake the calzones for 18 minutes, or until they are puffed and golden. Let them settle for a few minutes before serving.

Jill Gibson