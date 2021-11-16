Q. I’m a guy (50) who has coupled with a substantially younger woman (32.) Five years together so far. No issues with intimacy or compatibility.

My issue is this: The other day my right knee gave out for no apparent reason. It hurt — a lot. I told her that I was having trouble and she laughed it off as another thing that goes with our age difference. It still hurt. It DOES go with our age difference.

How do I let her know that “these things will happen” as I age. How do I make sure that she’s still all in on our relationship, because I am? I’m not decrepit; I’m just feeling the first effects of age. And no — for your readers — our sex life is fine. How can I get her to understand when I have something wrong?

— Sexy50

A. It sounds like you want two things — for her to stick around and be a lot more sensitive about your age difference.

Your first concern doesn’t seem to be a big problem. She’s been with you for five years. You’re compatible in more ways than one.

As for the second issue, it’s more complicated. I’m not defending her seemingly thoughtless reaction to your knee (sounds like she was like, “lol, well, you’re old.), but it’s possible she thought that making a joke would take the edge off for both of you. Or maybe this is her way of making light of the scary parts of your age difference. Deflecting with humor is common, right? For some, it’s a defense against anxiety and awkwardness.

She also might not have understood your pain in the moment. It sounds like the knee thing was many-Advils, two-ice-packs, cancel-the-rest-of-the-day bad. Maybe she didn’t understand that at first.

It doesn’t sound like she thinks you’re “decrepit” (not a word I like, by the way). If that’s how she saw you, she wouldn’t be making light of a knee injury. More likely, she doesn’t notice the age difference often, and when it does pop up, she feels comfortable joking about it. (Or uncomfortable, which causes her to joke about it.)

You can tell her the humor doesn’t work when you’re in pain — because why would it? You can also be clear about what you need, emotionally and physically. This is a good time to learn about each other. Give her the chance to hear you and adjust her behavior. Ask her how it made her feel.

For the record, it’s possible that a 32-year-old will start to understand what all of this means soon enough. All bodies are different, but we all have moments of needing help, no matter who we are. Learning empathy now is a good thing for both of you.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

She has been there for five years, so clearly she is in and the age difference is not an issue for her. Tell her why it bothered you and what you need from her when things like that happen. SOMEWHEREINMA

“She laughed it off as another thing that goes with our age difference.” “How do I let her know that ‘these things will happen’ as I age?” Looks to me like she already realizes that “these things will happen,” and her laughter is more that she doesn’t mind or see it as a big deal. It sounds like you’re feeling insecure about your age and trying to make her take responsibility for those feelings. If something about her response bothered you, let her know. But first, make sure you are really clear on why it bothered you and that you’re not confusing your insecurities with anything she actually did or said. BONECOLD

You don’t need to show, do, or tell her anything to make her understand you’re aging. She KNOWS. She knew from the very start. Despite the age difference, she saw something in you she liked way back when. Maybe it was maturity, sexual experience, money, whatever. But she decided you were the one. There’s no guarantee that any relationship will stand the test of time. You just do the best you can and keep moving forward. By the way, why haven’t you proposed yet? Five years, no matter what the age difference, is a long time just to date. LUPELOVE

“There’s no guarantee that any relationship will stand the test of time.” ^This GDCATCH

