So we took a hard look at the classic Thanksgiving menu, grabbed it by the wattles, and gave it a good shake. That whole bird is now roasted in parts. One is a whole turkey breast on the bone, roasted with herbs tucked under the skin and stuffing around the edges of the pan. The bread cubes absorb the breast juices and turn crispy on top. Another roasting pan holds turkey thighs , sprinkled with allspice, coriander, cumin, and other Middle Eastern spices and cooked until the skin is dark and crisp. For vegetarians, there are individual mushroom calzones with goat cheese and mozzarella made with pizza dough from the supermarket or your favorite pizzeria; most sell their prepared dough.

Roast a whole bird? What is this, the frontier? Any chef will tell you that when you’re roasting a big turkey, it’s nearly impossible to get juicy breast meat at the same time the legs are cooked through. The breast always suffers.

Holiday traditions may be uprooted again this year — what with who can gather and where, and the thousand complexities introduced by the lingering virus — but as far as the table is concerned, it’s high time we give some cherished customs the boot.

Brussels sprouts, which in our opinion must always be on the menu, are sauteed with maple syrup, Asian fish sauce, and lime juice, which makes a sweet, tart, and salty glaze on the little green rounds.

Advertisement

One menu tradition we won’t undo is a double course of potatoes because this is a feast and the only thing better than a great potato dish is two great potato dishes. Crispy roasted russet potatoes emerge from the oven golden and crusty at the edges, and they get a generous sprinkle of the Japanese spice mix togarashi, which contains sesame seeds, crushed red pepper, ginger, and orange rind (you can buy the seasoning, but we tell you how to make your own variation).

Advertisement

Sweet potato wedges are cooked tikka masala-style, similar to the famous dish on the Indian subcontinent, bathed in yogurt with lots of warm and hot spices, then baked until tender and delicious. And ordinary cranberry relish gets a boost with fresh pineapple and black pepper to add heat to the sweet, fruity dish.

And finally to the pie course: You’ve perfected apple pie and pumpkin pie and all the new versions of these old favorites. This year it’s lemon meringue pie, traditional on some tables (perhaps not on all). You make a flaky pastry round, fill it with lemon curd from the jam section of the grocery aisles, and top with meringue. We tell you the secret to getting those perfect peaks of white fluff to turn golden brown without a torch.

Make this menu and you’ll be thrilled. Or stick to a whole turkey, if you like, and prepare just a few of these lively sides, picking and choosing from what’s here. It’s been a grueling two years and everyone wants holidays to roll out the way they used to be. That may not happen. Instead, head to the kitchen and have some fun shaking up the menu.

Check the Food section on Nov. 24 for whole turkey roast times, how to make a classic apple pie, and other treats for the Thanksgiving table.

















Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.