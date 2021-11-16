Two Puerto Rican writers living in Massachusetts have been awarded the 2021 Letras Boricuas Fellowships from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund.

Martín Espada, a University of Massachusetts Amherst instructor, has more than 20 books to his name and is an accomplished poet, editor, essayist, and translator. His latest book of poems, “Floaters” (Norton, 2021), is a finalist for the National Book Award. His other honors include the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the Shelley Memorial Award, an Academy of American Poets Fellowship, and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Yara Liceaga-Rojas was born in Puerto Rico, and is a queer mother, poet and writer, performer, and more. She is expecting to publish her latest publication, “Hacernos el adiós” (Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña, Puerto Rico, 2019) in 2022 as a bilingual version, to be translated by Puerto Rican poet Sabrina Ramos Rubén. She is based in Cambridge and has received several awards, grants, and fellowships in Boston.