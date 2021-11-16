fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two Puerto Rican writers living in Massachusetts have been awarded the 2021 Letras Boricuas Fellowships from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund.

Martín Espada, a University of Massachusetts Amherst instructor, has more than 20 books to his name and is an accomplished poet, editor, essayist, and translator. His latest book of poems, “Floaters” (Norton, 2021), is a finalist for the National Book Award. His other honors include the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the Shelley Memorial Award, an Academy of American Poets Fellowship, and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Yara Liceaga-Rojas was born in Puerto Rico, and is a queer mother, poet and writer, performer, and more. She is expecting to publish her latest publication, “Hacernos el adiós” (Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña, Puerto Rico, 2019) in 2022 as a bilingual version, to be translated by Puerto Rican poet Sabrina Ramos Rubén. She is based in Cambridge and has received several awards, grants, and fellowships in Boston.

The Letras Boricuas Fellowship highlights Puerto Rican writers to elevate their voices and experiences both on the island and throughout the United States diaspora. The $25,000 fellowship supports writers who have endured hardships through natural disasters and political turmoil and provides an opportunity for their work to be consumed by a wider audience.

“Twenty vibrant Puerto Rican voices make up this remarkable initial cohort, each one resonant and powerful. These are writers who convey the depth and breadth of Puerto Rico’s stories and histories across literary genre and a range of styles, and who affirm the vital significance of the word through their work,” said Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation, in a press release.

Below is a list of the 2021 Letras Boricuas Fellows in four categories: fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry, and children’s literature.

Fiction

Amina Lolita Gautier

Cezanne Cardona

Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa

Francisco Font Acevedo

Juanluís Ramos

Luis Negrón

Manolo Núñez Negrón

Sergio Gutiérrez

Creative nonfiction

Mercy Romero

Vanessa Mártir

Xavier Valcárcel

Yara Liceaga-Rojas

Poetry

Amanda Hernández

Carmen R. Marín

Francisco Félix

Jonatan María Reyes

María Teresa Fernández Rosario a.k.a. Mariposa

Martín Espada

Mónica A. Jiménez

Children’s literature

Mrinali Álvarez Astacio


Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.

