To ease the pain of planning for Thanksgiving, consider a couple of tasty solutions from our book COOKish, which limits recipes to six ingredients (plus staples like salt, pepper, and oil) without sacrificing flavor. Briny capers and olives balance the natural sugars of roasted fennel, which we brighten with citrus juice and zest. The tannic notes of turmeric complement the sweetness of roasted carrots coated in a floral honey glaze. Green beans and shiitake mushrooms get sweet-tart acidity from soy sauce and textural interest from a crunchy topping of toasted pecans. And pungent whole-grain mustard enlivens mild-tasting cauliflower, which we caramelize in the high heat of a 500-degree oven.

Roasted Fennel With Capers and Olives

Makes 4 servings

Roasting brings out the sweetness of fresh fennel and red onion and renders them supple and tender. We add capers and pitted olives to the baking sheet partway through roasting — the capers offer crisp pops of briny flavor and the olives become meaty and concentrated.

Citrus zest and juice at the end brighten the dish.

If your fennel bulbs have fronds attached, save them for garnish; otherwise, use fresh dill.

2 fennel bulbs, trimmed, each cut lengthwise into 8 wedges

1 small red onion, halved and sliced ¼-inch thick

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Honey or maple syrup, for drizzling

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup drained capers

¼ cup pitted black or green olives, or a mix

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon or orange

Fennel fronds or fresh dill, optional, for garnish

Heat the oven to 475 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, evenly arrange the fennel and onion. Drizzle with oil and honey, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with foil and roast for 10 minutes. Add the capers and olives, then roast, uncovered, until the fennel is tender and browned, about 20 minutes, rotating the baking sheet halfway through. Sprinkle with the lemon zest and juice, then toss, scraping up the browned bits.

Garnish with roughly chopped fennel fronds or roughly chopped fresh dill, if using.

Roasted Carrots With Turmeric-Honey. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Roasted Carrots With Turmeric-Honey

Makes 4 servings

For this dish, try to use carrots that are similarly sized so that they cook at the same rate. However, if the top halves of some are very thick, simply cut those sections in half lengthwise. To crush the cumin or coriander seeds, use a mortar and pestle or grind them against a cutting board with the back of a small skillet.

3 pounds medium carrots, peeled and halved on the diagonal

Neutral oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon cumin seeds or coriander seeds, lightly crushed

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime

Heat the oven to 500 degrees with a rimmed baking sheet on an oven rack. In a bowl, drizzle the carrots with oil, then season with salt and pepper; toss well. Transfer to the hot baking sheet and roast until browned in spots and just tender, about 20 minutes.

In a small saucepan, bring the honey, seeds, and turmeric to a simmer, stirring. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm.

Serve the carrots drizzled with the honey and sprinkled with the lime zest and juice.

Mustard-Roasted Cauliflower With Dill. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Mustard-Roasted Cauliflower With Dill

Makes 4 servings

This recipe balances the sweet, nutty flavor of cauliflower roasted on a searing-hot baking sheet with the brightness of whole-grain and Dijon mustards spiked with honey and lemon.

1/3 cup whole-grain mustard

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Honey

Kosher salt

Extra virgin olive oil

1 medium head cauliflower, cut into 1½-inch florets

Chopped fresh dill

Heat a rimmed baking sheet in a 500-degree oven. In a large bowl, whisk the mustards, lemon zest and juice, a drizzle of honey, a generous pinch of salt, and about 2 tablespoons oil. Add the cauliflower and toss to coat. Quickly remove the hot baking sheet from the oven and transfer the cauliflower onto it, scraping the bowl. Roast until well browned and tender, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through. Top with dill.

Roasted Green Beans and Shiitake Mushrooms With Pecans. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Roasted Green Beans and Shiitake Mushrooms With Pecans

Makes 4 servings

Tossed with soy sauce then roasted in a hot oven, green beans and mushrooms caramelize and take on deep, meaty flavors. A final toss with more soy and balsamic vinegar lends additional salty, savory depth and a balancing hit of sweet-tart acidity. For easy cleanup, line the baking sheet with foil before spreading the vegetables on it.

12 ounces green beans, trimmed

8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced, or mixed mushrooms, sliced

¼ cup neutral oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup pecans or walnuts, toasted and chopped

Heat the oven to 475 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the green beans and mushrooms with the oil, 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Distribute in an even layer, then roast until tender and lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the remaining 1 tablespoon soy and the vinegar in a small bowl. When the vegetables are done, immediately drizzle with the soy-vinegar mixture and carefully toss. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the nuts.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.