Harrington announced the award Tuesday, the anniversary of the day that Benoit’s body was found on a stretch of river in Florida, one of several small towns the river runs through.

It’s been 47 years since the body of 18-year-old Kim Benoit was discovered on an embankment along the Deerfield River in Western Massachusetts, and Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington is offering a $10,000 reward to help solve her murder.

North Adams resident Kim Benoit was found murdered in Florida, Mass. in 1974. Benoit's family and the Berkshire District Attorney are offering a reward for information in the case, which remains unsolved.

Along with a $5,000 reward offered by Benoit’s family, Harrington said the money will be paid for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the cold case murder.

“Our hearts are with the Benoit family as another year goes by without resolution,” Harrington said in a statement Tuesday. “My office, the State Police and the North Adams Police have not forgotten Kim or her family and have never stopped investigating her murder.”

Benoit, who was born and raised on the west side of North Adams and attended local schools, was reported missing by her family in November 1974 before police recovered her body near the Deerfield River on Nov. 16. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a white flower-print blouse, brown shoes, dark socks, and a necklace, according to the statement.

Investigators have considered her death a homicide since the outset and have worked to turn up new leads over the course of decades, the statement said. They hope new information, along with advancements in forensic technologies and additional resources, could be the key to locating a perpetrator.

“I believe there are people out there who know more about this case and, through the offering of a financial reward coupled with enhanced forensic technology, we hope to give the family the closure they deserve,” Harrington said.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.