PROVIDENCE — Construction workers found a body under an overpass in Providence on Monday morning, and investigators have deemed the man’s death a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Augusto Alonzo Cortiz, 34. He is Providence’s 22nd homicide victim of the year.

His body was found by the Route 6 overpass near Troy and Magnolia streets at about 8:30 or 9 a.m. Monday, Major David Lapatin of the Providence Police Department said.