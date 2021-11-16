PROVIDENCE — Construction workers found a body under an overpass in Providence on Monday morning, and investigators have deemed the man’s death a homicide.
Police identified the victim as Augusto Alonzo Cortiz, 34. He is Providence’s 22nd homicide victim of the year.
His body was found by the Route 6 overpass near Troy and Magnolia streets at about 8:30 or 9 a.m. Monday, Major David Lapatin of the Providence Police Department said.
Few other details on the case, including how he died, were immediately available as police continued to investigate.
The 22 homicides reported in Providence this year surpasses the five-year average in the city of 13, reflecting a national uptick in violence.
