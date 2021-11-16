A 59-year-old Brockton man was cited Tuesday night after he allegedly failed to stop at an intersection and crashed into the back of a Brockton police cruiser before slamming into a concrete wall, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was traveling east on Longwood Avenue when he allegedly failed to stop at the intersection with West Chestnut Street.

He was cited with failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to stop for police, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, in an e-mail. Police also expect to file a complaint charging the man with operating under the influence, Duarte said.