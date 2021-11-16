A Brockton man is facing a litany of charges including a count of making terroristic threats in connection with two robberies in which he allegedly targeted banks in Lakeville and Worcester.
Nathon Robeiro-Neves, 21, was arrested Monday in Worcester just minutes after he allegedly robbed the Cornerstone Bank at 230 Park Ave., Worcester and Lakeville police said in respective statements.
He had been wanted on three outstanding warrants, including one out of Lakeville for another robbery last week at the Eastern Bank there, the statements said.
In both robberies, police say Robeiro-Neves walked into the banks and handed a note to a teller “demanding money.” He made off with undisclosed amounts of cash and did not show a weapon in either incident, the statements said.
Last week on Nov. 15, Robeiro-Neves entered the Eastern Bank branch at 45 Main St. in Lakeville and escaped in a waiting vehicle that may have departed from the nearby parking lot of an abandoned bowling ally, Lakeville police said.
He was said to be around six feet tall and wearing a medical mask, blue sweatshirt, and jeans.
Robeiro-Neves avoided police for a full week before entering the Cornerstone Bank in Worcester around 12 p.m. Monday, again in pursuit of cash. He was wearing a mask and held his hand inside of a sweatshirt “giving the appearance that he was armed with a firearm,” Worcester police wrote in their statement.
A few minutes after fleeing, he was stopped by police and found to be carrying a box cutter and money from the bank.
Robeiro-Neves faces a single charge of armed robbery while masked out of Worcester, and charges of making terroristic threats, unarmed robbery, stealing by confining or putting in fear, and larceny over $1,200 out of Lakeville.
He was held without bail at his arraignment in Worcester District Court Monday pending a dangerousness hearing Nov. 23 and is expected to appear in Wareham District Court to face the Lakeville charges at a later date.
