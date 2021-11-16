He had been wanted on three outstanding warrants, including one out of Lakeville for another robbery last week at the Eastern Bank there, the statements said.

Nathon Robeiro-Neves, 21, was arrested Monday in Worcester just minutes after he allegedly robbed the Cornerstone Bank at 230 Park Ave., Worcester and Lakeville police said in respective statements.

A Brockton man is facing a litany of charges including a count of making terroristic threats in connection with two robberies in which he allegedly targeted banks in Lakeville and Worcester.

In both robberies, police say Robeiro-Neves walked into the banks and handed a note to a teller “demanding money.” He made off with undisclosed amounts of cash and did not show a weapon in either incident, the statements said.

Advertisement

Last week on Nov. 15, Robeiro-Neves entered the Eastern Bank branch at 45 Main St. in Lakeville and escaped in a waiting vehicle that may have departed from the nearby parking lot of an abandoned bowling ally, Lakeville police said.

He was said to be around six feet tall and wearing a medical mask, blue sweatshirt, and jeans.

Robeiro-Neves avoided police for a full week before entering the Cornerstone Bank in Worcester around 12 p.m. Monday, again in pursuit of cash. He was wearing a mask and held his hand inside of a sweatshirt “giving the appearance that he was armed with a firearm,” Worcester police wrote in their statement.

A few minutes after fleeing, he was stopped by police and found to be carrying a box cutter and money from the bank.

Robeiro-Neves faces a single charge of armed robbery while masked out of Worcester, and charges of making terroristic threats, unarmed robbery, stealing by confining or putting in fear, and larceny over $1,200 out of Lakeville.

He was held without bail at his arraignment in Worcester District Court Monday pending a dangerousness hearing Nov. 23 and is expected to appear in Wareham District Court to face the Lakeville charges at a later date.

Advertisement

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.