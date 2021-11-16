“Upon arrival the officer’s discovered that the front door of the building had been smashed with a maul and that item was recovered at the scene,” police said. “The vehicle that was pictured on the store’s surveillance cameras and published by the owner of Getcha Sneaker store was reported stolen to the Lowell Police Department.”

Lunenburg police said in a statement that the theft at Getcha Sneakers, located at 5 Summer St., was reported around 7 a.m. Monday.

Several masked burglars busted into a popular local sneaker store in Lunenburg overnight Sunday, police said, swiping merchandise the business stated was valued at more than $75,000 and prompting the owner to launch an online fundraising appeal to help keep the new business afloat.

Advertisement

That vehicle, which appeared Monday in a photo montage on the Getcha Sneakers Facebook page, appeared to be some sort of light-colored SUV with the registration clearly visible.

Getcha Sneakers also posted images of one of the suspects smashing in the front door while the rest of the crew, some holding trash bags, waited to enter. The business also posted images of the robbers inside the store and its ransacked inventory.

The store’s been open for less than a year, according to the Monday Facebook posting.

“Unfortunately I woke up this morning to my store being robbed while I was asleep,” the posting said. “If you guys hear anything around about what happened please let me know. All my team do is give back to the community at all times so I’m asking y’all for help this time.”

The post said the thieves made off with “over $25,000 in clothing,Lots of new bape, vlone, chromes heart, Gucci bunch of expensive older vintage, etc! A bunch of new Yeezys and new shoes in the size 6.5,8.5-9.5, 10.5-11.”

Advertisement

The stolen shoes alone were valued at an estimated $50,000, the business said.

“If you see anyone selling an excessive amount of items out of nowhere that fits anything in my description please let me know as soon as possible,” the posting said. “This is a huge hit for us. Please contact me directly. I will update post with inventory list soon.”

A request for comment was sent to the store Tuesday afternoon.

Getcha Sneakers also launched an online fundraising campaign to cover the losses on the website GoFundMe. The appeal had raised more than $8,700 as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lunenburg police said the case remains under investigation, and that anyone with information should call the department at 978-582-4151.

“Sorry to hear this, best of luck on the get back,” wrote one person who donated $20 to the GoFundMe page.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.