The Hull event is being organized by Alan McCall, a church board member and president of the Scots’ Charitable Society, an organization that dates back to 1657 and continues to provide financial help and scholarships to needy people of Scottish descent in the Greater Boston area.

St. Andrew is the patron saint of Scotland. St. Andrew’s Day is celebrated in Scotland on Nov. 30.

Look for lots of kilts in Hull Village on Nov. 28 when St. Nicholas United Methodist Church hosts a “Kirkin (Blessing) O’ the Tartans” to commemorate St. Andrew’s Day.

McCall said all people of Scottish ancestry are invited to attend the Kirkin and should bring a sample of their clan’s tartan to be blessed as they march in a procession accompanied by a bagpiper.

The blessing will follow the regular church service, which begins at 10 a.m. A light lunch and reception with traditional Scottish pastries will follow, he said.

“The congregation isn’t Scottish, but I just happen to be very active [in the church], and the new minister is of Scottish descent,” McCall said. “This is part of our outreach to bring people to the church. It’s a beautiful little church and it should be a great event.”

St. Nicholas United Methodist Church is located at 128 Spring St. in Hull Village at the far end of the Hull peninsula.

Those who wish to participate should contact McCall at alanmccall461@hotmail.com or call/text 857-919-1583.

