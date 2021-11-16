Civil War reenactors from the 9th Massachusetts Battery appeared in period uniforms and brought the cannon there for the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday afternoon.

It was also a homecoming of sorts for the cannon, which was manufactured in that part of South Boston back in 1862.

If you heard a loud blast in South Boston Monday afternoon, that was the sound of a 19th-century cannon being fired at the groundbreaking ceremony for Washington Village, a new mixed-use development that’s being built in Andrew Square.

Elliot Levy, who portrays John Bigelow, the captain of the 9th Massachusetts Battery, said firing the cannon at the site where it was made was quite special.

“For us it was a thrill to be on that ground,” he said. “It was great. It’s a tie in to the history that we love so much.”

Located at the intersection of Old Colony Avenue and Dorchester Street, Washington Village is being developed by Samuels & Associates, Core Investments, Inc., and Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. and the first phase will include the construction of a mixed-use building with 214 rental homes and 20,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurant space.

David Pogorelc, founder and chief executive officer of Core Investments, said in a statement that Washington Village “has as an outstanding place in the history of the neighborhood” and that the first phase is a key step in renewing the area “for the 21st century.”

The South Boston Historical Society posted photos from the groundbreaking on Facebook. “An Alger gun returns to South Boston,” the post said. “At the ground-breaking for Washington Village, the Ninth Massachusetts Battery, Light Artillery brought this 1862 cannon manufactured here in the Alger foundry. Great to see and hear this piece of our history in Andrew Square—named for the Governor who commissioned the unit.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.