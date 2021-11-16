Coast Guard crews spent hours overnight searching off the shores of Nantasket Beach in Hull after receiving reports of a person in the water, the agency tweeted Tuesday.
No one was found by 7 a.m., and the Coast Guard said helicopter crews are scheduled to return to the area Tuesday to resume an airborne search.
CG Cutter Campbell is on scene and will continue searching throughout the night.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 16, 2021
CG Station Point Allerton and CG Air Station Cape Cod have returned to base and will continue searching at first light. #SAR #NantasketBeach
The Coast Guard and Hull police started the search around 11:23 p.m. Monday.
No further details are currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
