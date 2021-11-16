Police in Littleton were warning the public about two cows that were on the loose Tuesday morning.

At 7:13 a.m., police shared photos of the runaway bovines, which were last seen making their escape into the woods.

“Officers from the overnight shift dealt with a pair of loose cows that were seen wandering around in the area of Ayer Road and Spectacle Pond Road,” police wrote. “The cows managed to evade the officers and local farmers who wanted to help. The cows eventually ran into the woods. If you see them, please DO NOT APPROACH OR CHASE them! Please contact us at 978-540-2300, and we will advise.”