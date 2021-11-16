Police in Littleton were warning the public about two cows that were on the loose Tuesday morning.
At 7:13 a.m., police shared photos of the runaway bovines, which were last seen making their escape into the woods.
“Officers from the overnight shift dealt with a pair of loose cows that were seen wandering around in the area of Ayer Road and Spectacle Pond Road,” police wrote. “The cows managed to evade the officers and local farmers who wanted to help. The cows eventually ran into the woods. If you see them, please DO NOT APPROACH OR CHASE them! Please contact us at 978-540-2300, and we will advise.”
Advertisement
This isn’t the first time that cattle has gone on the lam in Littleton. In 2017, a bull escaped from a livestock auction on Great Road and eluded capture for several days. The animal known as the “Littleton Bull” was the talk of the town as it roamed free for nearly a week before it was put down.
It's a small town thing! Officers from the overnight shift dealt with a pair of loose cows that were seen wandering...Posted by Littleton, MA Police Department on Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.