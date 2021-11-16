An early morning crash on the Mass. Pike in Framingham damaged a highway sign and backed up traffic for more than 2 miles, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Via Twitter, MassDOT said at 6:21 a.m. that the crash had occurred on Interstate 90 eastbound at mile marker 110.2, prompting the temporary closure of two right travel lanes.

“In #Framingham, crash with damaged sign, I-90 EB at MM 110.2,” MassDOT tweeted. “2 RTL’s closed, expected to reopen around 7am, 2+ mile backup.”