Gabriel Yepez, 43, is facing numerous charges in connection to a series of assaults involving a child known to him, officials said.

Dracut police are searching for a Lawrence man on an arrest warrant charging him with multiple counts of aggravated rape of a child, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Gabriel Yepez, 43, is sought by Dracut police on an arrest warrant accusing him of aggravated rape of a child.

The arrest warrant obtained from Lowell District Court Tuesday charges Yepez with three counts of aggravated rape of a child, along with three additional counts of rape of a child with force, the statement said.

Yepez is believed to be driving a blue 2016 GMC Sierra with a Massachusetts license plate numbered 9TM477, police said in the statement.

Advertisement

Anyone with information related to Yepez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.