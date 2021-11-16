Dracut police are searching for a Lawrence man on an arrest warrant charging him with multiple counts of aggravated rape of a child, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Gabriel Yepez, 43, is facing numerous charges in connection to a series of assaults involving a child known to him, officials said.
The arrest warrant obtained from Lowell District Court Tuesday charges Yepez with three counts of aggravated rape of a child, along with three additional counts of rape of a child with force, the statement said.
Yepez is believed to be driving a blue 2016 GMC Sierra with a Massachusetts license plate numbered 9TM477, police said in the statement.
Anyone with information related to Yepez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Dracut police at 978-957-2123.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.