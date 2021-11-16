Concord Museum is offering the public a chance to get into the holiday spirit while also paying tribute to books that inspire children.
On Nov. 24, the museum is opening its annual program, “Family Trees: A Celebration of Children’s Literature.” Through Jan. 2, museum visitors can view 32 holiday trees and wreaths adorned with decorations based on acclaimed works of children’s literature.
The museum began “Family Trees” 26 years ago to give a creative twist to Concord’s acclaimed literary history and to celebrate the joy of reading to children. Over the years, more than 800 children’s book titles have been brought to life through the adornment of trees and wreaths of all shapes and sizes.
The annual event also includes free special programs relating to children’s literature. Funds raised from “Family Trees” support the museum’s education initiatives. This year’s honorary “Family Trees” chair is award-winning author and illustrator Grace Lin.
During this benefit event, Concord Museum admission is $18 adults; $15 seniors and students; $8 youth (6-17); children $5 (3 to 5); children (2 and under) free. Members free. For more information, visit concordmuseum.org.
