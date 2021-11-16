Concord Museum is offering the public a chance to get into the holiday spirit while also paying tribute to books that inspire children.

On Nov. 24, the museum is opening its annual program, “Family Trees: A Celebration of Children’s Literature.” Through Jan. 2, museum visitors can view 32 holiday trees and wreaths adorned with decorations based on acclaimed works of children’s literature.

The museum began “Family Trees” 26 years ago to give a creative twist to Concord’s acclaimed literary history and to celebrate the joy of reading to children. Over the years, more than 800 children’s book titles have been brought to life through the adornment of trees and wreaths of all shapes and sizes.