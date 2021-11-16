In August, the Ethics Commission found probable cause to believe that Merolla’s actions violated sections of the ethics code that prohibit public officials from using their office to benefit any “business associate.”

The state Ethics Commission on Tuesday voted 5-to-0 to approve a settlement in which Merolla admits he violated the ethics code by participating in Warwick City Council votes in April and June 2019 that boosted payments to YKSM (now Marcum) and by signing invoices and other documents authorizing payments to the Providence accounting firm.

PROVIDENCE — Former Warwick City Council president Steven Merolla will pay a $3,500 fine after admitting that he violated the state ethics code by approving $195,000 in city payments to an accounting firm whose partners included his campaign treasurer and personal accountant.

In an investigative report, the Ethics Commission noted that Thomas E. Lisi Jr. was a partner in YKSM who served as Merolla’s campaign treasurer until 2019, and another YKSM partner, Salvatore Santilli, was deputy treasurer of Merolla’s campaign. Both Merolla and his father had been clients of Santilli’s since the 1990s, and Santilli had done work for Merolla’s law firm, the report said.

The settlement document noted that the investigation “did not reveal any evidence that (Merolla’s) official actions with respect to the Warwick City Council’s contract with YKSM resulted in a financial benefit to himself.”

Merolla, an attorney, served on the City Council for 21 years before launching an unsuccessful campaign for the state Senate last year.

After Tuesday’s Ethics Commission meeting, Merolla’s lawyer, Christopher S. Gontarz, said, “As the finding indicated, there was no financial benefit to Mr. Merolla. He believed at the time he conducted the vote that he was he not a business associate with YKSM, in his understanding of the law at the time.”

Rob Cote, the Warwick resident who filed the ethics complaint against Merolla, said, “I think he got off easy. On a possible $50,000 fine, he got $3,500. As an officer of the court, he should have been held to a higher standard. This is a travesty of justice.”

An Ethics Commission investigative report found Merolla not only voted for the increases of $30,000 and $165,000 in a city contract with YKSM, he also signed five invoices for the firm and hounded administration officials when they balked at making the payments.

Former Warwick Mayor Joseph J. Solomon Jr., who died in May, told the city finance director not to pay the company after learning from a news report about the ties between Merolla and YKSM, the report said. But Merolla pushed for the payments, writing to the mayor’s chief of staff, William DePasquale Jr., saying, “This is embarrassing. These guys do excellent work and we do not pay them.”

DePasquale responded by saying the City Council would need to increase the amount approved for YKSM. And according to the report, Merolla told DePasquale, “Bill, this is runaround bull**** ... just pay it.”

In August, Gontarz defended Merolla, saying the ethics complaint has to be considered in the context of what was going on in Warwick at the time.

Gontarz noted the city hired YKSM because the city Fire Department was the focus of scrutiny over allegations of misappropriations involving unused sick time and vacation time. He said Merolla and other City Council members were concerned about the allegations, and he said YKSM was one of the few firms that had the expertise to look into such matters.

But Cote said Merolla never released a report detailing YKSM’s findings about the Fire Department payments.

In August, Cote said, “We have not received one sticky note, not one shred, not one matchbook cover with print on it, showing the results of the money allocated from taxpayer coffers to a private accounting firm to investigate the Fire Department.”

Bu the Marcum accounting firm released a report in September, one day after the Ethics Commission found probable cause that Merolla had violated the ethics code.

That long-awaited report, dated Aug. 18, showed the City of Warwick made up to $386,000 in “excess payments” to firefighters for unused sick time between 2013 and 2018.

The firefighters union maintained that firefighters never received “excess payments” and there is no need for restitution. The union said it disagreed with the city about how to interpret a previous version of the contract, and they attempted to clarify that language with a memorandum of understanding in 2013, during former Mayor Scott Avedisian’s administration.

But Cote unearthed a memo, written by a City Council lawyer in 2018, that says Warwick firefighters or their union should pay back up to $386,000 in “excess payments” made to firefighters for unused sick time between 2013 and 2018.

On Tuesday, Cote said that neither Warwick Mayor Frank J. Picozzi, current City Council President Stephen P. McAllister, nor council Finance Committee Chairman Timothy Howe have given any indication they intend to seek restitution.

“In the end, the taxpayers are left holding the bag for $611,000,” he said, referring to the firefighter sick pay and the YKSM contract total. “The previous administration and this administration have been twiddling their thumbs. All we’ve heard is ‘We are looking at it.’ This is absurd.”

In December 2020, Merolla reached an agreement with the state Board of Elections to pay a $1,000 fine for using nearly $6,000 in campaign funds to pay for advertisements for his law firm in a church bulletin. At the time, he said the violation was inadvertent.

Also on Tuesday, the Ethics Commission approved plans proposed by Governor Daniel J. McKee’s deputy chief of staff, the Rev. Christopher Abhulime, to “avoid and/or manage potential conflicts of interest, if any,” involving his wife’s new business.

His wife is the sole owner of Agape Homes of Rhode Island, a “newly established private entity that intends to offer 24-hour community care in small residential facilities for eligible adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complex health needs.” She will soon seek a license from the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals.

But Abhulime told the commission that his “departmental portfolio” does not include oversight for that department. Rather, he said, his “portfolio” includes the Department of Labor and Training, the Department of Environmental Management, the Office of Energy Resources, and the National Guard, among others.

Also, Abhulime told the commission he would recuse himself from any agency budgetary talks related to his wife’s business. And he said his wife will make decisions about the business without any input or advice from him.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.