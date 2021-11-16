Luis Salinas-Ibanez was arrested and charged with rape Saturday afternoon at his workplace two hours after MBTA Transit Police released a still image of him captured on a security camera inside the station, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

A 33-year-old Revere man who allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman in the State Street MBTA station while she slept was ordered held without bail Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Salinas-Ibanez allegedly made statements to police identifying himself as the man in the footage.

In Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, prosecutors said the victim was seen on security footage entering the station and laying down on the floor shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Salinas-Ibanez entered the station minutes later.

Salinas-Ibanez was then allegedly seen on the surveillance camera assaulting the woman multiple times over a period of two hours. A Massachusetts Department of Transportation employee witnessed the alleged assault on live stream video surveillance and immediately reported it to Transit Police, prosecutors said.

The woman told responding officers that she had woken up multiple times to a man pulling down her pants and touching her without consent , the statement said. She provided a description of her assailant before being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who acted swiftly to protect this sleeping victim of sexual assault and to hold the assailant accountable,” Rollins said in the statement. “Women should be free to walk the streets, use public transportation, sleep, take an uber, go to dinner, have a drink, celebrate their birthday, go to work, play a sport, get an education and simply live and exist without fear of sexual discrimination, objectification, harassment, assault, or rape.”

Salinas-Ibanez’s attorney, Stephen Gomes, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

