Massasoit Community College in Middleborough is offering a free course preparing students to take the Emergency Medical Technician basic certification exam.

The program is aimed at people who are unemployed or underemployed and interested in getting into the emergency health care field. Participants also will receive a monthly stipend to help with transportation, child care, and other incidental costs, according to a statement from the college.

The evening classes will be held in-person Monday through Thursday at the college’s Middleborough Center from Nov. 29 to June 30. Massasoit requires all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January of 2022, the statement said.