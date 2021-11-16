The Supreme Judicial Court vacated the first-degree murder convictions of both defendants over the summer, finding the presiding judge in the third trial improperly allowed prosecutors to strike at least one Black prospective juror from serving on the case. First-degree murder carries a mandatory life prison term without the possibility of parole for adult defendants.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Robert L. Ullmann ruled Nov. 9 that he was denying the request for bail made by defendants Antwan Carter and Daniel Pinckney, who were both convicted in 2010 for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Cedirick Steele, after two prior trials ended in hung juries.

Two men whose murder convictions for the 2007 slaying of a teenager in Roxbury were thrown out in August will remain behind bars while Suffolk County prosecutors prepare to try the defendants a fourth time, court records show.

“The Steele family has lived more than 5,000 days without Cedirick in their lives. Each day for them is still incredibly hard,’’ said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins in a statement Tuesday. “Some wounds never fully heal. We will work hard to make certain that two individuals that violently took Cedirick from his family are held accountable for their actions. That they remained incarcerated, away from the community, was necessary to assure public safety. I am pleased the Court agreed with our assessment.’’

E-mails seeking comment were sent to lawyers for both defendants Tuesday afternoon.

Steele was about to take his mother on an errand at the time of his slaying on Mar. 14, 2007, and prosecutors have said he was killed in the Highland Avenue area because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Pinckney and Carter were allegedly driving in the area when they saw a group they believed to be rivals who had shot at Pinckney earlier that day, prosecutors have said. Pinckney allegedly gave Carter a gun and instructed him to leave the car and open fire. The bullets missed the intended targets and hit Steele, who happened to be standing in the same area.

The retrial for Pinckney and Carter, both 33, hasn’t been set, court records show. The next hearing in the case is slated for Dec. 14.

