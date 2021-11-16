The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place in the City Council chamber and will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Boston Public Schools student Eliana Rivas. The Rev. Arlene O. Hall, lead pastor for Deliverance Temple Worship Center, will deliver an invocation, which will be followed by remarks from Acting Mayor Kim Janey. Judge Myong J. Joun will administer the oath of office, and Wu will speak for the first time as mayor.

Wu, a 36-year-old mother of two from Roslindale, paved the way for the ceiling-shattering moment earlier this month when she defeated her City Council colleague, Annissa Essaibi George, in the city’s municipal general election.

Michelle Wu’s historic mayoral term officially starts Tuesday, as she is slated to be sworn in as Boston’s first woman, first person of color, and first Asian American popularly elected executive during a noontime ceremony at City Hall.

Ahead of the swearing in, Wu also announced a slew of appointments on Tuesday. Mary Lou Akai-Ferguson, who served as Wu’s campaign manager during the mayoral race, will serve as interim chief of staff. Brianna Millor, who was civic engagement director in Wu’s City Council office, will serve as a senior adviser to the mayor.

Other senior advisers to Wu are Tali Robbins, policy director in Wu’s City Council office; Mariangely Solis Cervera, who was constituency director for Wu’s campaign; and Dave Vittorini, chief of staff in Wu’s City Council office. Mike Firestone, an attorney and director of the Coalition to Protect Workers’ Rights who previously served as chief of staff to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, will be Wu’s chief of policy and strategic planning. Dr. Mariel Novas, who has served as Wu’s transition director, will continue to lead efforts related to the transition through the early days of Wu’s administration, according to a press release from Wu’s transition team.

The start of Wu’s tenure will cap an eventful year in city politics; she will be the third Boston mayor to take the reins at City Hall in 2021, and she emerged from a historically diverse mayoral field this year. Typically, a new mayor would be elected in early November and sworn in the following January, in accordance with the expiration of the mayoral term. This year, however, due to Martin J. Walsh’s City Hall departure earlier this year to become labor secretary in the Biden administration, Wu is being sworn in shortly after the election certification process.

City councilors decided earlier this year that such a move “will clear up confusion between the powers of [the] acting mayor and the powers of a duly elected mayor and follows the will of the voters.” While Janey, who became Boston’s interim executive thanks to her role as City Council president when Walsh left, was the city’s first Black and first female mayor, Wu, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, is the first woman and person of color popularly elected to that office.

Earlier this month, Wu won the mayoral election by capturing a new coalition in Boston, breaking with a decades-long trend of winning City Hall by dominating parts of Dorchester, South Boston, West Roxbury, and Hyde Park.

Wu’s victory was not close: Polls had predicted she would defeat Essaibi George in a landslide of more than 30 points, and her actual vote share came in around 28 points higher than Essaibi George’s. During her campaign, Wu presented an unapologetic, progressive agenda that included an entirely new approach to downtown development and a municipal-level Green New Deal, among a slew of other proposals.

A millennial, Wu will be the youngest Boston mayor in nearly a century. She will be the city’s first mayor in over a century who was not born and raised in Boston. With two young sons, she also will be the first mother elected to lead City Hall.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.