Peabody residents have a chance to see a portion of the Aids Memorial Quilt.

In partnership with the National AIDS Memorial, the city is displaying eight panels of the quilt in the Wiggin Auditorium at City Hall from Nov. 15 through Dec. 1. They can be viewed by the public at no charge Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to noon.

Begun 35 years ago, the 54-ton quilt consists of 50,000 individually sewn panels with the names of more than 110,000 people who have died of AIDS. Each Dec. 1, World AIDS Day, quilt sections are displayed in communities across the country.